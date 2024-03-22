OK Magazine
When Did Prince William Find Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? Breaking Down the Timeline

By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis was what lead to Prince William abruptly pulling out of his scheduled appearance at King Constantine of Greece's memorial service on February 27, sources have revealed.

As OK! reported at the time, the father-of-three cited a personal matter when shortly before the event, it was announced that he wouldn't be at the ceremony for his godfather.

kate middleton smiles prince william
Prince William found out about Kate Middleton's cancer on the same day as his godfather's memorial service.

At the time, the public knew that Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January, but palace sources claimed all was "well" with her. It wasn't until late February that she got the upsetting news.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the Princess of Wales announced in a social media video released on Friday, March 22. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

when did prince william find out about kate middletons cancer diagnosis
The cancer was discovered the month after the Princess of Wales had surgery.

Kate called the situation a "huge shock, noting she and her husband have "been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."

She also gave a special shoutout to William for his unwavering support.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she gushed. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

when prince william find outkate middleton cancer diagnosis timeline
Kate is in the midst of chemotherapy treatment.

In addition, Kate touched on how they were handling the situation with their three tots.

"Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she shared. "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

prince william kate middleton
The family has asked for privacy throughout her treatment.

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," Kate concluded her post. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

