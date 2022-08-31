Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Ex-Director Stephen Merchant Reveals His 'Regimented' Nutrition Habits
Count those calories! It takes quite a diet to be Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson., and the professional wrestler turned actor always makes sure he gets proper nutrition.
Stephen Merchant, 47, who directed Fighting With My Family starring Johnson, 50, candidly shared the actor has a unique way of getting his macros and micros.
"I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it's such a structured diet he has to have," Merchant said.
"I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with '3:17 p.m.' written on it and he would microwave it," Merchant recalled, adding that Johnson's food habits were "so regimented."
Johnson recently revealed his biggest cheat meal — a fast food feast! The actor was seen at a popular drive-thru restaurant where he bought double burgers and two large fries, later enjoying it with some tequila.
"A #cheatmealsunday for the history books," the star wrote to his followers. "My first time ever eating @innout 🍔."
"A solid start with a bite of good fries 🍟 as we know s–tty fries can ruin the whole experience," the Black Adam actor continued. "[I paired] the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @TeremanaBlanco & @TeremanaReposado; as founder, I make up the tequila rules 😁🥃."
Johnson liked how the meal turned out. "This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to 'the list' 🍔📝," the Jungle Cruise actor noted. "Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends."
Merchant gave a scoop on Johnson's nutrition habits while appearing on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton and Sam Roberts"