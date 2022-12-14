Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40 — Details
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at 40 after allegedly taking his own life.
Around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, paramedics found the famed DJ lifeless in a Los Angeles hotel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources.
Prior to paramedics receiving the call for a medical emergency at the L.A. hotel, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's wife, Allison Holker Boss, frantically ran into an LAPD station and informed them she was worried because her husband left their home without his car – which she confirmed was something out of character for Boss, according to police insiders.
The So You Think You Can Dance star's wife confirmed his devastating death in a statement on Wednesday, December 14.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the 34-year-old revealed. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
The mother-of-three — who shares children Weslie, Zaia and Maddox with the beloved DJ — concluded her heartfelt message stating, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
The longtime lovers had just celebrated their nine-year anniversary on Saturday, December 10.
Boss made his debut on The Ellen Show in 2014, becoming an executive producer of the talk show in 2020. He remained as Ellen DeGeneres' costar up until the final episode this May.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).