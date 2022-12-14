Celebs & Fans Leave Uplifting Comments On Allison Holker's Last Video Post With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Devastating Death
Just hours after Allison Holker confirmed her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, died unexpectedly, fans and celebrities took to the comments section of her last video post on Instagram to send her some uplifting messages.
In the video, the two, who were both professional dancers, boogied alongside their Christmas tree. "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios," the host, 34, wrote.
Some were overcome with emotion after hearing the sad news about The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum.
Olivia Munn wrote, "Oh my goodness… my whole heart is with you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️😞," while Jana Kramer added, "Praying for you and your family. I am so sorry."
Larsa Pippen added, "Praying for your family ❤️."
Fans also weighed in, writing, "Simply heartbreaking. I’m so sorry for your loss. 😞," while another added, "Oh I am just so sorry ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Boss died by an apparent suicide on Monday, December 13.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, who shares daughters Weslie, Zaia and son Maddox, confirmed. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
The two, who began dating after they danced together on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, were excited for the future since Boss' time on DeGeneres' show came to an end this year.
"We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We're together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we're back in the honeymoon phase again!" Holker exclusively told OK!.