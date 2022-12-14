Celebs & Fans Leave Uplifting Comments On Allison Holker's Last Video Post With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Devastating Death

The two, who began dating after they danced together on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, were excited for the future since Boss' time on DeGeneres' show came to an end this year.

"We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We're together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we're back in the honeymoon phase again!" Holker exclusively told OK!.