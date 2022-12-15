Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Told Authorities There Were No 'Issues' Between Them Before He Went Missing

Allison Holker reportedly claimed there hadn't been any "issues" between herself and her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, before he left their house one day prior to his death.

According to Holker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ departed the home on foot, without an "argument," but didn't return and wouldn't answer his phone. Despite the lack of verbal altercation, the Los Angeles Police Department was already considering the disappearance a "critical missing persons" case when the television personality's body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif.