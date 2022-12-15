Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Told Authorities There Were No 'Issues' Between Them Before He Went Missing
Allison Holker reportedly claimed there hadn't been any "issues" between herself and her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, before he left their house one day prior to his death.
According to Holker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ departed the home on foot, without an "argument," but didn't return and wouldn't answer his phone. Despite the lack of verbal altercation, the Los Angeles Police Department was already considering the disappearance a "critical missing persons" case when the television personality's body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif.
Boss was found dead in his hotel room by a maid on Tuesday, December 13, after he failed to check out on time. He checked into the room on Monday, December 12.
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS & ALLISON HOLKER WERE THINKING ABOUT EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY BEFORE DJ'S UNTIMELY DEATH
His tragic passing was later confirmed to be a suicide, with the autopsy noting he died via a gunshot wound to the head.
On Wednesday, December 14, Holker broke her silence on her husband's suicide in a heartfelt statement.
'I COULDN'T BE MORE GRATEFUL': ALLISON HOLKER & STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS CELEBRATED 9TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY PRIOR TO DJ'S DEATH
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the emotional message read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three — who shares Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss — is "beside herself" with grief. Holker and Boss' former Dancing with the Stars colleagues are also said to be "confused" and "feeling so many emotions" about the late choreographer's untimely death.
"They are all texting and calling each other and trying to make sense of this," an insider shared. "tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person."
TMZ reported Holker told police there were no marital issues between them before he left their home.