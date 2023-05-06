Bindi Irwin Is a 'New Woman' After Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery, Says Brother Robert: 'She Was in a Bad Way'
On the mend! Almost two months after Bindi Irwin underwent surgery, it seems like she's doing better than ever.
“She’s actually a new woman. She is a new person,” Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, said in a new interview.
“I’ve kind of inadvertently become a big women’s health advocate recently,” he added. “Seeing my sister go through this was very challenging. She went really downhill very quickly. I mean, there was a time where she won Dancing With the Stars. She was at the top of her game and was really masking all of these hidden issues, and it snowballed. She was in a bad way.”
Going forward, Robert, 19, hopes to help others in need and spread the word about the disease.
“So many people go undiagnosed. So many people don’t ever get treatment or address endometriosis, so it’s very important to keep asking questions. Keep it on your radar. I really think it’s important. This is a discussion not only for women to have, but for the dudes to have as well, for everyone to be discussing this. It’s not just a women’s issue. This is something we all need to talk about,” he noted.
Ultimately, Robert gushed over "having [his] sister back."
“Little Grace, her little daughter, is loving it, because keeping up with her is a full-time job, honestly,” he said of Bindi and Chandler Powell's daughter, Grace.
As OK! previously reported, the animal lover, 24, shared a photo from the hospital bed, admitting she was in a lot of pain as of late, resulting in her having surgery.
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?'" she said.
In late April, she shared an update with her followers. "Question Time • Writing this with my sweetheart family feeling very grateful to be 6 weeks post op from my endometriosis surgery. Healing every day and looking forward to all that lies ahead. I have had so many kind people contact me about my journey, I would love to answer your questions and share anything you want to know. Comment below and I’ll record a video for you all with my entire story," she said.
