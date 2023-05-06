Bindi Irwin Is a 'New Woman' After Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery, Says Brother Robert: 'She Was in a Bad Way'

“I’ve kind of inadvertently become a big women’s health advocate recently,” he added. “Seeing my sister go through this was very challenging. She went really downhill very quickly. I mean, there was a time where she won Dancing With the Stars. She was at the top of her game and was really masking all of these hidden issues, and it snowballed. She was in a bad way.”

Going forward, Robert, 19, hopes to help others in need and spread the word about the disease.

“So many people go undiagnosed. So many people don’t ever get treatment or address endometriosis, so it’s very important to keep asking questions. Keep it on your radar. I really think it’s important. This is a discussion not only for women to have, but for the dudes to have as well, for everyone to be discussing this. It’s not just a women’s issue. This is something we all need to talk about,” he noted.