Steven Spielberg Donates $250,000 to James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe Page After Actor's Wife Reveals Financial Struggles

Article continues below advertisement

One day after James Van Der Beek died at 48 years old, Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, gave a generous amount of money to the actor's wife, Kimberly, and his family. According to a screenshot, the director, 79, donated $250,000 on Thursday, February 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GoFundMe The director donated $250,000 to the GoFundMe page.

As OK! previously reported, Kimberly announced she and her family were having some financial issues. "James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him," the fundraiser page read. "After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children." "Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the description continued, noting Kimberly and the children are now "facing an uncertain future" after his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram The actor was battling cancer.

Due to James' Stage 3 cancer, the "costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the message read. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead." Donations "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education," the statement continued, noting any expense will "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Jon M. Chu donated $10,000.

The goal was originally set for $250,000, but it reached over $1 million as of this writing. Other top donors include Wicked director Jon M. Chu and talent manager and investor Guy Oseary, who each donated $10,000. The Marla Maples Foundation, a non-profit organization set up by actress Marla Maples, donated $5,000.

Source: mega Kimberly Van Beek announced the death on social media.