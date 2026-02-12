or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > James Van Der Beek
OK LogoNEWS

Steven Spielberg Donates $250,000 to James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe Page After Actor's Wife Reveals Financial Struggles

split of Steven Spielberg, James Van Der Beek.
Source: mega

Steven Spielberg donated to James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe Page one day after the actor passed away.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

One day after James Van Der Beek died at 48 years old, Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, gave a generous amount of money to the actor's wife, Kimberly, and his family.

According to a screenshot, the director, 79, donated $250,000 on Thursday, February 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The director donated $250,000 to the GoFundMe page.
Source: GoFundMe

The director donated $250,000 to the GoFundMe page.

As OK! previously reported, Kimberly announced she and her family were having some financial issues.

"James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him," the fundraiser page read. "After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children."

"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the description continued, noting Kimberly and the children are now "facing an uncertain future" after his death.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The actor was battling cancer.
Source: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

The actor was battling cancer.

Due to James' Stage 3 cancer, the "costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the message read. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

Donations "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education," the statement continued, noting any expense will "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."

MORE ON:
James Van Der Beek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jon M. Chu donated $10,000.
Source: mega

Jon M. Chu donated $10,000.

The goal was originally set for $250,000, but it reached over $1 million as of this writing.

Other top donors include Wicked director Jon M. Chu and talent manager and investor Guy Oseary, who each donated $10,000. The Marla Maples Foundation, a non-profit organization set up by actress Marla Maples, donated $5,000.

image of Kimberly Van Beek announced the death on social media.
Source: mega

Kimberly Van Beek announced the death on social media.

Kimberly announced the news of her husband's death on Instagram on February 11, writing, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning."

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time,” she continued. “Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.