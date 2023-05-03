Steven Tyler Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Be Prohibited From Using His Memoir in Lawsuit
Steven Tyler's battle against a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her decades ago is still ongoing.
In the most recent update, it was reported that the Aerosmith frontman's team is demanding she can't use the singer's 2011 memoir — on which he detailed their relationship but left out her name — as a weapon.
His accuser Julia Holcomb is suing for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming their relationship took place when he was 25 and she was only 16 years old. She added that she wound up pregnant and said Tyler pushed her to get an abortion.
However, the American Idol alum, now 75, believes the distress she experienced wasn't due to his memoir tale, but from a magazine article published a few months prior. He added that he purposely excluded her identity from the book in order to avoid any upset.
The "Jaded" crooner said her suit over emotional distress — which she filed in December 2022 — is invalid since they're past the 2-year statute of limitations, adding that Holcomb trying to stop him from sharing his past would be violating freedom of speech.
As OK! reported, Tyler had already hit back at her allegations, insisting their sexual relationship was consensual. He also said he had immunity, since at the time, he was Holcomb's legal guardian.
In the father-of-four's tome, he explained he was head over heels for Holcomb, recalling that "her parents fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state."
His accuser gave a different version of accounts, claiming he sexually assaulted her right after they met at one of his concerts. She went on to say that he flew her out to see him on a handful of occasions to be intimate, and he eventually convinced her parents to give up guardianship.
She stated she went through with the abortion because the musician threatened to cut her off otherwise.
TMZ reported on Tyler's response over Holcomb trying to use the memoir in court.