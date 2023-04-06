Steven Tyler Reveals He Had Immunity As Legal Guardian Of Victim Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault: Report

Steven Tyler is denouncing allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in 1973 and forced her to get an abortion — insisting he had immunity because he was the plaintiff's legal guardian at the time.

Months after a woman sued the Aerosmith frontman in December 2022, Tyler fired back in a lengthy response. According to the documents obtained by a news outlet, the musician argued that the plaintiff consented to their sexual relationship and that he was even the one legally looking after her at the time.