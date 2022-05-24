Steven Tyler Checks Himself Into Rehab After Drug Relapse, Singer Concentrating On 'His Health & Recovery'

Steven Tyler has checked himself into rehab after he had a drug relapse.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Tyler's band Aerosmith wrote of the 74-year-old singer in a statement on Tuesday, May 24.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the message continued.