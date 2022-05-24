Steven Tyler Checks Himself Into Rehab After Drug Relapse, Singer Concentrating On 'His Health & Recovery'
Steven Tyler has checked himself into rehab after he had a drug relapse.
“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Tyler's band Aerosmith wrote of the 74-year-old singer in a statement on Tuesday, May 24.
“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the message continued.
“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” the band stated. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”
"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds," the message concluded.
Of course, fans sent well-wishes. One person wrote, "praying for you Steven!!! we love u!!!" while another added, "Sending prayers! Stay strong, Steven! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Get well soon! This is the right thing, my heart hurts for him 💖."
Tyler has been candid about his sobriety. In December 2019, the rockstar spoke out about his bandmates — Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer — helped him by staging an intervention.
“It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation,” he told Haute Living. “But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”
“All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober,” he continued. “You realize it was always there, and your fear goes away.”