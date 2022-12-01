Stevie Nicks Shares Sentimental Message Honoring Late Fleetwood Mac Bandmate & Best Friend Christine McVie
Hours after news of Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie’s passing made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, McVie’s former bandmate Stevie Nicks took to social media, sharing a heartfelt message honoring the late artist, who she described as her “best friend.”
“A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” the “Go Your Own Way” artist penned in an emotional, hand-written note shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.
“I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night,” the star continued, adding that while she “wanted to be in London” and “wanted to get to London” they “were told to wait.”
“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over,” the “Edge of Seventeen” songstress continued, noting the track in question was “Hallelujah” by girl group Haim.
“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now,” Nicks said. “I always knew I would need these words one day.”
After writing down the lyrics to the sentimental song, the artist concluded her post with a poignant message for McVie.
“See you on the other side, my love,” she wrote. “Don’t forget me.”
Nicks’ note comes shortly after the band issued a formal statement addressing the late musician's passing.
“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” read a text post shared to the band’s official Twitter account. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”
“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together,” the post continued. “We cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”