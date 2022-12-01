Stevie Nicks Shares Sentimental Message Honoring Late Fleetwood Mac Bandmate & Best Friend Christine McVie

Hours after news of Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie’s passing made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, McVie’s former bandmate Stevie Nicks took to social media, sharing a heartfelt message honoring the late artist, who she described as her “best friend.”

“A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” the “Go Your Own Way” artist penned in an emotional, hand-written note shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.

“I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night,” the star continued, adding that while she “wanted to be in London” and “wanted to get to London” they “were told to wait.”