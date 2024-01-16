'People Still Watch This?': Trevor Noah Bashed for Winning Outstanding Talk Series at 2024 Emmys
Did Trevor Noah deserve the Emmy?
According to fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Daily Show host should not have won the award for 2024 Outstanding Talk Series.
After the program announced his win, social media users bashed the 39-year-old on social media.
“Talk shows must suck. I stop watching them after [David] Letterman and J. Stewart were done,” one hater penned, while another said, “I guess the voters really love hearing jokes about trump for the hundredth time.”
A third individual described the win as “terrible,” while a fourth asked, “People still watch this?”
Despite many people slamming Noah, others were happy for the TV personality.
“Deserved, congratulations Trevor Noah,” one supporter noted, as another stated, “Kudos to them.”
Some people called out other talk show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel for allegedly being mad about their loss.
“I just know Seth and Jimmy are fuming,” a user claimed, as another penned, “Seth and Jimmy don’t be bitter challenge.”
- 'What A Journey It's Been': Trevor Noah Is Leaving 'The Daily Show' With 'Feelings Of Gratitude' After A 'Wild' 7 Years
- Trevor Noah Blindsided Several 'Daily Show' Producers & Comedy Central Execs With News Of His Departure, Report Claims
- Trevor Noah Tearfully Signs Off On Hosting 'The Daily Show' After Blindsiding Staff With His Departure
On Monday, January 15, Noah began his winning speech by thanking Stewart for bringing him to The Daily Show and his showrunner Jen Flanz who “rode with me through the trenches."
He continued: “I told you we’d beat John Oliver if he wasn’t in our category. We did it, we got rid of John Oliver."
"This story has been so long, so crazy, so wonderful. I want to start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me to this country, David Kibuuka and Joseph Opio, David Meyer, my partner in crime, the writers and the team, Roy Wood Jr. from the very beginning, Jordan Klepper, whose flight got canceled," he added.
"Thank you so much to the team, to everyone who gave us an opportunity, and honestly, the person I always thank because he’s a crazy genius for thinking of it, Jon Stewart. Wherever you are my friend, thank you for calling me up and asking me to come and join you on this crazy journey,” Noah concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Daily Show beat out The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Problem with Jon Stewart and Late Night with Seth Meyers for the award on January 15.
The Daily Show also won an Emmy in 2015, when Stewart hosted his final season.