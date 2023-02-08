Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys.
According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them.
“The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s whisper looks much more firm and knee-jerk, though."
“Her head whipped around to suggest what he had said shocked her. One of her hands grabbed her own knee while the other clutched Ben’s leg in what looked like a control gesture," James continued of Lopez's need to look a certain way for the cameras, adding their “lack of after-smiles” hinted how annoyed the "Get Right" singer was.
“No glances with knowing grins or nods to Trevor Noah,” she noted of the Hollywood power couple's reactions to the host of the televised event. “No doubling up in shared joke laughter.”
The internet went wild after cameras caught Lopez and Affleck in what appeared to be a lovers quarrel when the Selena actress seemed to instruct the Boston native to “look more friendly, look motivated,” to which he seemed to reply, "I might.”
"How long do you think they are gonna stick this out just to prove us wrong 😂😂," one TikTok user joked about the strange interaction between the newlyweds. “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” another quipped.
Despite the speculation, sources close to Affleck said he was thrilled to join his wife for music's biggest night. “Ben was very happy and not bored,” an insider spilled. “He was seen laughing backstage, and the camera got him bad. He was in a really good mood."
