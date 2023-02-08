Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

“The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s whisper looks much more firm and knee-jerk, though."

“Her head whipped around to suggest what he had said shocked her. One of her hands grabbed her own knee while the other clutched Ben’s leg in what looked like a control gesture," James continued of Lopez's need to look a certain way for the cameras, adding their “lack of after-smiles” hinted how annoyed the "Get Right" singer was.