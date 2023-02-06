'The Grammys Keeps Its Classified Documents Classified': Trevor Noah Slams The 'U.S.' Government' At 2023 Awards Show
Trevor Noah snubbed the United States government before closing out the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.
"Album of the Year is still coming up. Remember, nobody knows who’s going to win this thing because, unlike the U.S. government, the Grammys keeps its classified documents classified," the 38-year-old comedian quipped, just moments after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took to the stage to present the Song of the Year Award.
Classified documents have been at the center of political controversy in the months after the FBI discovered highly disclosed intelligence papers inside of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Since then, classified documents have been found inside of President Joe Biden's Delaware home and at former Vice President Mike Pence's residence in Indiana.
The FBI's investigation into the situation is still ongoing, as many suspect these leaders may have other classified documents and that there might be other former U.S. presidents and VP's with high-profile information under their possession.
Noah's snide comments about the situation called for a moment of awkwardness, as the first lady had just been applauded while on stage moments before.
The 71-year-old educator handed Bonnie Raitt the Song of the Year award for her hit single "Just Like That" in a silver-spangled gown that fell slightly off her shoulders and showed off her stunning silhouette.
Many viewers of the Grammys were confused about why the FLOTUS was there in the first place — however, it appeared her main purpose was to reveal the newest award category for recognizing songs that addresses social change.
"A song can unite, inspire, and ultimately change the world," Biden explained to the audience, who had given the president's wife a standing ovation before announcing the winner, Shervin Hajipour, for his hit single, "Bayare."
The inspiring song was written to advocate for the protests in Iran that erupted after the devastating death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022.