'The Grammys Keeps Its Classified Documents Classified': Trevor Noah Slams The 'U.S.' Government' At 2023 Awards Show

Trevor Noah snubbed the United States government before closing out the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

"Album of the Year is still coming up. Remember, nobody knows who’s going to win this thing because, unlike the U.S. government, the Grammys keeps its classified documents classified," the 38-year-old comedian quipped, just moments after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took to the stage to present the Song of the Year Award.