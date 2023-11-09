Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for President? Actor Approached by Political Parties After Poll Proved His Popularity

"With my 22-year-old daughter, Simone, we like to say that we grew up together," Johnson explained to Noah of his eldest child, who followed in her dad's footsteps and also became a professional wrestler, going by the ring name Ava Raine.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued: "I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. As a pro wrestler full-time, I was wrestling 230 dates a year for years as she came into the world. So I know what it’s like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays, for the pickups, the drop-offs and everything else. And I don’t want that for my little ones now."

"That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, 'Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this,'" Johnson added, noting he too has been preoccupied by his career and doesn't want to repeat his past mistakes.