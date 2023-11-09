Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for President? Actor Approached by Political Parties After Poll Proved His Popularity
President Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a nice ring to it.
The famed muscle man wouldn't necessarily be opposed to being elected as the Commander in Chief of the United States, however, his devotion to being a father to his young children would certainly stand in the way.
During a recent guest appearance on Trevor Noah's new "What Now?" Spotify podcast, the former Daily Show host resurfaced a 2021 poll claiming 46 percent of U.S. adults would endorse Johnson's theoretical campaign for president.
"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that," the Black Adam star admitted. "I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."
"It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue," the Moana voice actor detailed of the political world's serious consideration of Johnson running for president. "It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics."
"As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate," the 51-year-old candidly confessed, before reiterating a point he has previously made about wanting to be present for his and his wife Lauren Hashian's two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5, in a way he didn't show up for his daughter Simone, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
"With my 22-year-old daughter, Simone, we like to say that we grew up together," Johnson explained to Noah of his eldest child, who followed in her dad's footsteps and also became a professional wrestler, going by the ring name Ava Raine.
The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued: "I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. As a pro wrestler full-time, I was wrestling 230 dates a year for years as she came into the world. So I know what it’s like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays, for the pickups, the drop-offs and everything else. And I don’t want that for my little ones now."
"That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, 'Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this,'" Johnson added, noting he too has been preoccupied by his career and doesn't want to repeat his past mistakes.