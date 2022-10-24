Stormy Daniels Initially Said No To Joining 'The Surreal Life,' Actress Believes It's An Opportunity To Tell Her Side Of The Story

Stormy Daniels made headlines for allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump, but the actress hopes that people will learn more about who she really is when The Surreal Life premieres on Monday, October 24.

"I initially repeatedly said no [when she was approached for the show]," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "The entire universe knows what happened to me the last time I went into a stranger's room. I apparently didn't learn my lesson because I eventually caved and said yes. The show was pitched to me as you're not going to have any scripts, you're not going to be coached, producers aren't going to lead you. You look at some reality shows and you can tell that they are definitely set up. They're coached on what to say."