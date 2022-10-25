Stormy Daniels Says 'People Will Always Know Me As The Girl Who F**ked' Donald Trump During 'Surreal Life' Premiere: 'Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life'

"I am probably, unfortunately, most famous for the worst 90 seconds of my life," she said at the beginning of the reality series. "People just will always know me as the girl who f**ked Trump. It was the worst 90 seconds of my life."

In 2018, the actress, 43, was thrust into the spotlight when The Wall Street Journal ran a report that claimed Trump's lawyer paid her $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep quiet about their alleged tryst they had in 2006.