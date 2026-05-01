Stormy Daniels Poses With Donald Trump's Enemy Jimmy Kimmel in Shocking Selfie

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Stormy Daniels is making headlines again — this time after posting a surprise selfie with Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime critic of Donald Trump. The unexpected photo, shared on Daniels’ Instagram, immediately got people talking online. The two were seen standing side by side backstage, both smiling casually — a pairing fans didn’t see coming, especially given Kimmel’s long history of joking about Trump on his late-night show.

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Source: @thestormydaniels/Instagram Stormy Daniels shared a surprise selfie with Jimmy Kimmel that quickly sparked online buzz.

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“From my bday last month… I support @jimmykimmellive but most importantly I support free speech,” Daniels, who has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump two decades ago, captioned the post.

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The post comes at a time when tensions between Trump and late-night TV hosts like Kimmel remain high, with him often taking direct aim at the president in his monologues. More recently, Kimmel has faced backlash over a comment he made about Melania Trump.

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During a segment, he said, "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." Just three days after that remark, a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., where Donald and Melania were both in attendance. Authorities later said the attack may have been aimed at members of the Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA The pairing drew attention due to Jimmy Kimmel’s history of criticizing Donald Trump.

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Jimmy later pushed back strongly against criticism of his joke, defending his intent on his show. "It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination and they know that, I've been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence in particular," he said on the Monday, April 27, episode. "I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject, I think a great place to start to dial that back is having a conversation with your husband about it."

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Jimmy Kimmel: "Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/LdloPzMyXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026 Source: @Breaking911/X

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Meanwhile, Stormy remains a central figure in Trump-related legal and media drama. She has long alleged a sexual encounter with Donald in 2006, which he has denied. The claim later led to a $130,000 hush-money payment in 2016 by Donald’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen, and the broader case eventually became part of a 2024 criminal conviction tied to Donald.

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Source: Sky News Australia Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash over a controversial joke about Melania Trump.

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Stormy has since stepped away from adult films and shifted toward acting and comedy, but she’s been open about how the fallout still follows her. "I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet," she said on Good Morning Britain in 2024. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back."

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Source: MEGA Stormy Daniels said the legal and media fallout from her Donald Trump allegations still affects her life today.

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"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she added.