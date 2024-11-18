Stormy Daniels Reveals She Hasn't 'Processed' Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: 'This Is a Nightmare'

The actress, who was paid off by Trump to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, admitted it might not have been worth it to speak out after all since he ended up winning the 2024 election.

"I told my husband this morning, 'Today is the first day where I feel like it was all for nothing.' All those days I missed with my daughter, all of those dance recitals I missed. They were for a greater good, and I feel like I have failed," Daniels, who is married to Barrett Blade, confessed, adding that she hasn't felt safe since the trial began in May. "His attorneys accidentally put paperwork on the screen that had my address. I haven't been home since July. My horses were shot, all this stuff happened. I'm still living in an RV and hiding."

"Now I go back in time, and I'd be like, 'Screw the world because you guys are obviously idiots anyway,'" the blonde beauty, who shares daughter with ex Glendon Crain, a.k.a. Brendon Miller, added. "How did you nominate him? You guys aren't worth the time I lost with my baby. It made me miss all the things I missed with her. I haven't talked to her yet. I'm kind of afraid to what she will say. She has no filter when it comes to the orange turd as she started to call him. I can't even bring myself to correct her language!"