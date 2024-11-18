Stormy Daniels Reveals She Hasn't 'Processed' Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: 'This Is a Nightmare'
Almost six months after Donald Trump was found guilty of all charges in the hush money case after testimony from Stormy Daniels, the TV star is still coming to terms with the fact that the 78-year-old will take office in January 2025.
"I haven't processed it all yet. I haven't looked at my social media. I might never look at it again," the 45-year-old exclusively told OK! on November 7 while discussing Season 3 of For the Love of DILFs, which premieres on November 26 on OUTtv. "I kept waking up every few hours going, 'This is a nightmare.' I was like, 'Maybe if I slept for another couple of hours, I'll wake up and this will be a nightmare.'"
The actress, who was paid off by Trump to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, admitted it might not have been worth it to speak out after all since he ended up winning the 2024 election.
"I told my husband this morning, 'Today is the first day where I feel like it was all for nothing.' All those days I missed with my daughter, all of those dance recitals I missed. They were for a greater good, and I feel like I have failed," Daniels, who is married to Barrett Blade, confessed, adding that she hasn't felt safe since the trial began in May. "His attorneys accidentally put paperwork on the screen that had my address. I haven't been home since July. My horses were shot, all this stuff happened. I'm still living in an RV and hiding."
"Now I go back in time, and I'd be like, 'Screw the world because you guys are obviously idiots anyway,'" the blonde beauty, who shares daughter with ex Glendon Crain, a.k.a. Brendon Miller, added. "How did you nominate him? You guys aren't worth the time I lost with my baby. It made me miss all the things I missed with her. I haven't talked to her yet. I'm kind of afraid to what she will say. She has no filter when it comes to the orange turd as she started to call him. I can't even bring myself to correct her language!"
In the meantime, Daniels is focused on promoting Season 3 of For the Love of DILFs.
"I'm grateful and humbled. I'm just happy I can continue to work on the show and I have a job with them. It's so much fun," she said of being the TV host. "We're all family now. When we all got the awful news that we got [about the election], the first three messages I received on my phone were from people that I met from that show. They all reached out before my family, before my childhood friends. It's people who are now like my family."
"The show keeps getting renewed, which means people are watching, and it means that people are open to the messages this show has," she added of the series, which focuses on a whole new set of "Himbos" and "Daddies" looking for their other half.
For the Love of DILFs Season 3 will be available to stream on OUTtv on November 26.