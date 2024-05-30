Donald Trump Jury Reaches Verdict in Hush Money Trial
The New York jury reached a verdict in Donald Trump's bombshell hush money trial on Thursday, May 30.
Following over nine hours of deliberation, the 12 jurors found the embattled ex-prez guilty of all 34 felony counts.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023, on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to $130,000 that was sent to former lawyer Michael Cohen just prior to the 2016 election.
Prosecutors argued the payment was falsely listed as legal fees, but had actually been to pay the attorney back for shelling out the hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking out publicly about an affair that allegedly occurred between her and Trump in 2006.
Daniels testified in court that she met the businessman in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe where they had a sexual encounter. He was married to his current wife, Melania, at the time.
During her testimony, Stormy went into detail about their night together. At one point, she told the court she'd been "concerned" that the 77-year-old had not used a condom despite having a conversation where she shared that using protection was important to her.
Throughout the six-week trial, the politician repeatedly claimed the case was a "sham" that had been orchestrated by the Biden administration to interfere in his 2024 election campaign.
"Very unfair that I am not being allowed to Campaign. Crooked Joe Biden Witch Hunt. Third World Country!!!" he wrote via Truth Social on May 30.
That same day, he once against insisted that he was innocent of all charges.
"Can anybody believe that our Government would be spending Tens of Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on prosecuting this RIDICULOUS Case?" he asked. "I DID NOTHING WRONG! IN FACT, I DID EVERYTHING RIGHT. The testimony in Court was amazing for the Defense!"
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. Aside from the hush money trial, the 77-year-old was indicted three other times and faces 57 other felony counts.
In June 2023, he was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Two months later, he was indicted for his actions amid the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in both D.C. and in Georgia.