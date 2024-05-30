Donald Trump Jury Reaches Verdict in Hush Money Trial

As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023, on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to $130,000 that was sent to former lawyer Michael Cohen just prior to the 2016 election.

Prosecutors argued the payment was falsely listed as legal fees, but had actually been to pay the attorney back for shelling out the hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking out publicly about an affair that allegedly occurred between her and Trump in 2006.