Meghan Markle Scores Legal Win in Her Defamation Suit Against Her 'Fame-Seeking' Half-Sister Samantha Markle
The judicial system is working in Meghan Markle's favor, as Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell just dismissed Samantha Markle's defamation suit against the Duchess of Sussex. The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister author sued the Suits star after she claimed to have grown up an "only child."
"[Samantha's] claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or [Meghan] and her husband’s hour-long televised CBS Interview," Honeywell wrote in court documents. "As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice."
Due to the judge dismissing the case with prejudice, Samantha will not be able to file her claims again.
In her various tell-all series, Meghan talked about her home life, and Samantha and her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., weren't a part of the life story she told.
"Meghan made these false claims, which are now believed to be true by the public, making it appear that Samantha is a fame-seeking stranger to Meghan," Samantha's lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson said in defense of his client.
Honeywell saw Meghan's comments as reflective of her personal perspective.
"As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings," the judge said when the case was initially thrown out. "Thus, the Court finds that the defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood."
Despite Honeywell's decision, Samantha's attorney Peter Tickton intends to fight the ruling.
"At the hearing on the motion to dismiss, we thought that the judge got it, as her questions as to what was in the complaint were on point, and it showed that she understood our arguments," Tickton told an outlet. "Unfortunately, it now appears that our logic was missed by the judge."
"Of course, this is very upsetting. We were concerned that this could happen when we moved to disqualify Judge Honeywell, but to be frank, there is no indication that she was biased, except that her decision is wrong," Tickton continued. "I cannot say that she didn’t call it the way she saw it, and that is the problem, as perception varies to fit preconceived notions."
Honeywell was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009, but Samantha's legal advisors think her interpretation of the case was biased.
"We will be appealing this decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, and hope that the three-judge panel sees it differently," he added. "They will decide looking at the same complaint from the beginning, what they call ‘de novo,’ meaning to start the analysis all over again."
"We do not need to show that the judge misused her discretion, just that the judge did not read the complaint right as a matter of law. We have a decent chance to see a completely different outcome," the professional shared. "So, don’t count us out, just delayed."
