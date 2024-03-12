Meghan Markle Scores Legal Win in Her Defamation Suit Against Her 'Fame-Seeking' Half-Sister Samantha Markle

"[Samantha's] claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or [Meghan] and her husband’s hour-long televised CBS Interview," Honeywell wrote in court documents. "As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice."

Due to the judge dismissing the case with prejudice, Samantha will not be able to file her claims again.