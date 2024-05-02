Stormy Daniels Lawyer Claims Actress' Initial Affair Denial Is 'Technically' True Because It Wasn't 'Romantic'
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, who brokered a hush-money agreement, testified in former president Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal trial on Thursday, May 11.
Keith Davidson, who used to represent Daniels in 2018, told prosecutor Joshua Steinglass that the adult film start's initial affair denial was "technically true."
"TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago," the statement began. "I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false."
Davidson testified that "an extremely strict reading of this statement would technically be true" based on how someone would define "affair," "romantic," and "and/or."
"I don't think that anyone had ever alleged that any interaction between she and Mr. Trump was romantic," Davidson said, causing the audience in the courtroom to break out into laughter.
He clarified that letters like the one he wrote are a "tactic" used by lawyers to throw the press off a story before it even begins.
Steinglass asked Davidson whether "there was a sexual encounter" between Trump and Daniels. "That was my understanding," the lawyer answered.
Daniels' lawyer also said he "would never use" the word hush-money to describe the payments made to his client.
"It was a consideration in a civil settlement agreement," Davidson said.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged Trump with violating criminal business-recordkeeping laws 34 times by disguising reimbursements to Michael Cohen, who was the one who paid the "hush money" to the adult film star on the New York businessman's behalf.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, denied all criminal wrongdoing and laid the blame at Cohen's feet, claiming his former lawyer arranged the payments.
Davidson claimed he crafted the statement with Daniels in the Marilyn Monroe Suite in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where they stayed for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The statement referred to an "alleged sexual relationship" with Trump.
"I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids," the statement read. "I am denying this affair because it never happened."
Davidson again explained Thursday he thought the statement was "technically true" because of how he personally defined "relationship."
"I don't think anyone had ever alleged that there was a relationship with Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump," he said. "I believe a relationship is an ongoing interaction."