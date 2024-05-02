Stormy Daniels Lawyer Claims Actress' Initial Affair Denial Is 'Technically' True Because It Wasn't 'Romantic'

"I don't think that anyone had ever alleged that any interaction between she and Mr. Trump was romantic," Davidson said, causing the audience in the courtroom to break out into laughter.

He clarified that letters like the one he wrote are a "tactic" used by lawyers to throw the press off a story before it even begins.

Steinglass asked Davidson whether "there was a sexual encounter" between Trump and Daniels. "That was my understanding," the lawyer answered.