Stormy Daniels Slams Trolls Mocking Her For Sleeping With Donald Trump 'Even Though He Had A Wife'

Stormy Daniels clapped back at social media trolls who insulted her for her 2006 affair with Donald Trump.

"Why did you sleep with him even though you knew he had a wife?" one Twitter user asked the adult film star on Sunday, March 26, to which she promptly retorted, "Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?"