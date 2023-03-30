Stormy Daniels Slams Trolls Mocking Her For Sleeping With Donald Trump 'Even Though He Had A Wife'
Stormy Daniels clapped back at social media trolls who insulted her for her 2006 affair with Donald Trump.
"Why did you sleep with him even though you knew he had a wife?" one Twitter user asked the adult film star on Sunday, March 26, to which she promptly retorted, "Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?"
Other critics accused her of being a "liar" who can't show "proof" that the fling ever occurred, with one commenting: "Do you have video, witness, recording of any of this, or just you saying this all happened?"
Daniels responded by tagging fellow porn star Alana Evans, asking her to "send this fool some info."
"Of course! You looked so hot that night too!" Evans replied. "I will never forget that night in Lake Tahoe. Having you and Donald call me was crazy! These men are so butt hurt you aren't lying. I think they're jealous."
As OK! previously reported, Daniels claims she slept with the embattled politician after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006.
In a recent OnlyFans Q&A, the 44-year-old admitted she "should have said 'no'" to Trump when he first propositioned her.
"I got myself into a bad situation. I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks," she explained in the Wednesday, March 29, tell-all. "If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face."
This comes after a grand jury voted to indict the former POTUS in relation to a suspicious $130,000 payment made to Daniels by lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election.
However, Trump biographer Tim O'Brien speculated the supposed "hush money" wasn't about keeping news of the affair from voters, but had more to do with saving his marriage.
"Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way," he revealed in a recent interview.
