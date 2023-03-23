Stormy Daniels Admits She's 'Looking Forward' To Testifying In Her & Donald Trump's Hush Money Court Case

"Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze," she wrote the day of. "Anything exciting going on today?"

While nearly 70,000 social media users gave her quip a "like," she was also hit with countless trolls — though Daniels took every jab in good stride.

When someone asked if she'd be "selling" her farm and horse to "pay Trump," she replied, "Just bought a new horse last week and booking a fabulous trip to Italy with my family. Thanks for asking."