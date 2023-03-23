Stormy Daniels Admits She's 'Looking Forward' To Testifying In Her & Donald Trump's Hush Money Court Case
It's safe to say Stormy Daniels is in good spirits these days as Donald Trump's impending arrest looms.
Though the former POTUS wasn't put in handcuffs on Tuesday, March 21, as he predicted, the adult film star still had a field day on Twitter.
"Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze," she wrote the day of. "Anything exciting going on today?"
While nearly 70,000 social media users gave her quip a "like," she was also hit with countless trolls — though Daniels took every jab in good stride.
When someone asked if she'd be "selling" her farm and horse to "pay Trump," she replied, "Just bought a new horse last week and booking a fabulous trip to Italy with my family. Thanks for asking."
As OK! reported, the businessman is expected to be arrested sometime this month after reportedly paying Daniels hush money in 2016. At the time, the entertainer was about to go public with their alleged affair, which would have put a damper on his bid for the White House.
Trump has denied her account on multiple occasions, most recently doing so earlier this week via his Truth Social platform.
"These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country. It’s an absolute disgrace," the father-of-five stated. "Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
However, the Celebrity Big Brother alum may get to tell her side of the story once again if she's asked to testify in court. Earlier this month, it was unclear if Daniel would participate in the court case, but when a Twitter user accused her of lying under oath, she responded, "I've never testified. Yet. Looking forward to it though."
All jokes aside, Daniels has been taking the matter seriously, as she's increased her security after receiving "vitriolic messages" and threats from Trump's supporters.