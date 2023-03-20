Stormy Daniels Pokes Fun At Donald Trump As His Impending Arrest Looms, Says He 'Probably Watches My Movies' All The Time
Getting the last laugh? Though Stormy Daniels admitted it can be "exhausting" to talk about her Donald Trump scandal, she couldn't help but put in her two cents now that the ex-POTUS could be arrested on Tuesday, March 20, in relation to their alleged affair.
The adult film star, 44, took to Twitter to deny that she's constantly blabbing about Trump, writing, "I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV...and only a fraction of that."
"He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos," she added in her Sunday, March 19, tweet.
As OK! reported, Trump, 76, is expected to be cuffed this week, as while he was running for president in the 2016 election, he allegedly paid money to silence Daniels on their tryst in order to protect his image.
Last week, Daniels talked to Manhattan prosecutors via zoom, causing the businessman to speak out via his Truth Social platform.
"I did NOTHING wrong in the ‘Horseface’ case. I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago. She knows nothing about me other than her conman lawyer, [Michael] Avanatti, and convicted liar and felon, jailbird Michael Cohen, may have schemed up," he claimed. "Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag. Witch Hunt!"
A few days later, he acknowledged his possible arrest in another social media post, and though he denied ever committing a crime, he encouraged Americans to protest.
"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" he wrote.
He concluded his note with, "IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA."