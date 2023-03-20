Stormy Daniels Pokes Fun At Donald Trump As His Impending Arrest Looms, Says He 'Probably Watches My Movies' All The Time

Getting the last laugh? Though Stormy Daniels admitted it can be "exhausting" to talk about her Donald Trump scandal, she couldn't help but put in her two cents now that the ex-POTUS could be arrested on Tuesday, March 20, in relation to their alleged affair.

The adult film star, 44, took to Twitter to deny that she's constantly blabbing about Trump, writing, "I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV...and only a fraction of that."