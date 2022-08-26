Potential Split? Here's Everything We Know About Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer's Relationship
Could this be the end of Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer’s six year relationship?
Stranger Things have happened, and the rumors may be true as Heaton was seen cuddled up with a blonde babe at a music festival in London on Friday, August 19.
Neither of the Netflix co-stars have publicly released information about the breakup, as they have previously shared wanting their relationship to remain private and off of the Internet.
OK! previously reported news of the celerity couple's debut back in 2017. “They’ve been together since before Season 2 of the Netflix series began filming in October," a source spilled at the time.
STRANGER THINGS' CHARLIE HEATON IGNITES NATALIA DYER SPLIT RUMORS, COZIES UP TO MYSTERY BLONDE
At the time, the star-crossed lovers were all over each others Instagram accounts, but neither Heaton or Dyer have posted one another since early 2020.
While the stars' characters, Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler, still seem to be holding out strong through Season 4 of the hit series, their real-life relationship may be gripping on for dear life.
OUTER BANKS' CHASE STOKES & MADELYN CLINE, MORE COUPLES WHOSE LOVE STORIES BEGAN BECAUSE OF NETFLIX
Prior to rumors following Heaton's recent mystery romance sighting, the 27-year-old actress shared the inside scoop about what it's like dating a coworker.
“It’s an interesting thing to work with someone you go home with,” said Dyer of her on-and off-screen boyfriend of four years. “We can play and be more free.”
Though Heaton and his mystery blonde companion may be nothing more than friends, the fact the actor and Dyer are so low-key about their romance has only fueled rumors that they called it quits
However, there may be a silver lining after all in the Stranger Thing's couple's real-life romance. One of Dyer's Twitter fan accounts provided some background information that may clue fans in to their potential relationship status.
"Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer ARE NOT broken up you guys!!! That girl is Charlie’s close friend," stated the tweet.
The post also shared pictures of the fan-favorite couple allegedly attending the mystery blonde's wedding.