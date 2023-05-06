Prince Harry Flew Commercial to the U.K. for King Charles' Coronation

Though Prince Harry may be royalty, it doesn't mean he can't fly commercial like the rest of us!

According to a news outlet, the prince, 38, flew into the U.K. via an American Airlines flight on Friday, May 5. The red-headed prince headed home for his father King Charles' coronation on May 6, however, the trip will be cut short as he wants to return home to his kids, Archie and Lilibet, for his son's fourth birthday.