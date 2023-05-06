Prince Harry Flew Commercial to the U.K. for King Charles' Coronation
Though Prince Harry may be royalty, it doesn't mean he can't fly commercial like the rest of us!
According to a news outlet, the prince, 38, flew into the U.K. via an American Airlines flight on Friday, May 5. The red-headed prince headed home for his father King Charles' coronation on May 6, however, the trip will be cut short as he wants to return home to his kids, Archie and Lilibet, for his son's fourth birthday.
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," the insider spilled. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."
Meanwhile, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will be absent from the festivities as she is staying home with their tots in California. It doesn't seem like the royal family will miss the former actress, 41, though.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," royal expert Eloise Parker explained.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," she continued. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
To make matters worse, it's unclear if Prince William and Harry will interact after the latter trashed him in his book, Spare.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr.
"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she continued. "So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."
