Topless Suki Waterhouse Covers Up in Nothing But Bed Sheets in Steamy Pre-Met Gala Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse stopped for a revealing snapshot before getting glam for the 2026 Met Gala. The singer, 34, went topless, covering the bottom half of her body with nothing but bed sheets, as she got her hair and makeup done for the Monday, May 4, event. Waterhouse was photographed from the back, with her long blonde locks cascading behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse shared behind-the-scenes photos as she got ready for the Met Gala.

In another photo, the musician appeared to be completely naked as she covered herself with a comforter. She sported a full face of makeup and silver leaf headband as she mugged for the camera. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Waterhouse got her lip liner pencilled on, as seen in a candid Polaroid. “New York City is loveland,” she captioned a Tuesday, May 5, Instagram carousel, which featured several standout moments from Met Gala Monday. Camila Morrone commented, “Like it's normal,” while singer Dani Miller added, ‘Sooo gorgeous.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Suki Waterhouse Wear to the 2026 Met Gala?

Source: MEGA Suki Waterhouse wore Michael Kors to the Met Gala.

Waterhouse walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink gown with a draped skirt and long train by Michael Kors. The designer was inspired by terracotta statues, a nod to the “Fashion Is Art” dress code. “Michael was interested in Greek statue draping, and the figures you would find in the Met,” Waterhouse explained to Vogue. “He’s the ultimate storyteller. He can walk into a room of hundreds of people and understand why everyone’s there, pull something from the past and bring it into the present. I always think if his biography had a title, it would be ‘Next’…I always want to go a little bit extra.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse teased her body as she covered her chest with her dress.

She was well-aware of her dress’ deep-V design and did not mind showing some skin. “It’s incredibly low cut down the belly — you’ll definitely notice that,” the “Good Looking” artist teased. “I put it on and I feel soft and very powerful. It’s done good things for my butt — uncharacteristically good.”

Inside Suki Waterhouse's Met Gala Prep

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse almost exposed everything in a near-naked snap.