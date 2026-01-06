Suki Waterhouse Sizzles in Several Bikinis During Tropical Birthday Trip: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse is celebrating her birthday with sun, sand and sultry swimsuits. The actress, 34, stunned in an array of skimpy bikinis while ringing in another year on Wednesday, January 5. Waterhouse donned a triangle-shaped, bright yellow top as she lounged on a matching striped beach towel. Her hair was swept into a messy bun underneath a gray baseball cap, and she sported a silver necklace with large heart and star pendants.

Later, she switched into a cropped black tank top and skimpy thong as she lay face down on the beach, reading a book. Waterhouse’s wispy bangs fell over her eyes while she rested her chin in her hand and mugged for the camera. She wore the same swimsuit in a different snapshot where she lounged on the sand, covering her shoulders with a multicolor shall.

The singer kicked off her photo dump with a stunning photo in front of a sunset by the ocean. She stunned in a sleeveless, leopard-print dress with yellow and red floral details down the front. In one image, the “OMG” artist turned to the side, hiked up her frock and stuck her tongue out for the camera. “It’’s my birthday tomorrow!” she captioned her Instagram carousel. Actress Camila Morrone hilariously commented, “Wish you were my mom.”

Suki Waterhouse's Recent Racy Photos

Waterhouse is no stranger to a spicy Instagram share. On December 20, 2025, she exposed her underb--- in a see-through, black mesh ensemble, paired with a puffy, sculptural bag. In the same photo dump, the musician went braless in an orange T-shirt with text in big black letters, “My body belongs to me. But I do share.” One month earlier, she went completely topless in a raunchy photo where she caressed her bare body. Her blonde hair hung over her eyes, and she seductively placed her thumb in her mouth.

Suki Waterhouse Suffered a Hernia Last Year

