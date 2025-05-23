Lawrence, who has two kids with husband Cooke Maroney, agreed.

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible,” she said.

She added, “Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working — they've taught me.”

She also got real about how much motherhood has cracked her open emotionally.

“I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me,” she shared. “It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive.”

“They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor,” she joked.