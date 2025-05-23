or
Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Butt in Skimpy Bathing Suit: Hot Pics

suki waterhouse bikini post baby body
Source: MEGA; @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse flaunted her backside in a revealing micro bikini.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 8:54 a.m. ET

Suki Waterhouse is turning up the heat!

The 33-year-old English singer and model gave fans a steamy glimpse into her beach getaway with a sizzling Instagram carousel. Wearing a tiny G-string bikini, Waterhouse left little to the imagination as she confidently flaunted her figure.

suki waterhouse sizzles in swimsuit
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse posted steamy bikini photos on Instagram.

In one snap, the Daisy Jones & The Six star rocked a newspaper-print suit under a sheer white cover-up while holding a pink Calla lily. But things got even steamier when she turned to the side, took off her shirt and showed off a cheeky view of her toned backside.

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram
She later faced the camera, adjusting her bikini top in a sultry pose that had followers doing a double take.

“posting a bikini photo, losing my edge,” she teased in the caption.

Her comments section immediately blew up.

“Suki, you’re so beautiful 💞,” one fan gushed.

Another chimed in, “I love Suki Waterhouse.”

A third added, “sooo cutie.”

suki waterhouse instagram hot mom pics
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

The singer recently had a baby with Robert Pattinson.

Fans were especially impressed by how stunning she looks — just one year after welcoming her baby girl with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

“How do you look like that after having a baby 😮,” one follower asked.

Another was shocked, adding, “Wasn't she pregnant last year? She has an incredible body!!!! Rn.”

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse

suki waterhouse instagram bikini pics
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Fans were amazed by how fit Suki Waterhouse looks after giving birth.

The sultry post comes just as her man is opening up about fatherhood.

While promoting his film Die, My Love with costar Jennifer Lawrence, Pattinson shared rare insight into life as a new dad during a press conference on Sunday, May 19.

“I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy,” he said.

Lawrence, who has two kids with husband Cooke Maroney, agreed.

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible,” she said.

She added, “Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working — they've taught me.”

She also got real about how much motherhood has cracked her open emotionally.

“I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me,” she shared. “It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive.”

“They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor,” she joked.

suki waterhouse robert pattinson dad life
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson talked about how being a dad has changed him.

Pattinson was in agreement, adding, “It's literally just like what Jennifer said. I'm here just to support.”

Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day,” he added.

The couple hasn’t shared their baby girl’s name yet, and while they’re not married, Waterhouse told British Vogue that the pregnancy was completely intentional.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" she said. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"

She even opened up about Pattinson’s reaction when the baby first came out.

"Though Pattinson was 'nervous' in the delivery room,” the singer insisted. “For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm.'"

"He's 'the dad I could have hoped for.' I mean, a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story," she added.

