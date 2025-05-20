'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Reveals Craig Conover Blocked Paige DeSorbo on Instagram After Breakup
Amanda Batula doesn’t see her bestie Paige DeSorbo making amends with Craig Conover in the near future.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her recent Marshalls partnership, the Summer House star, 33, revealed that Conover blocked his ex on Instagram and unfollowed her, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller.
Will Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Get Back Together?
When asked about a potential reconciliation with DeSorbo, Batula said, "That’s really in Craig's hands."
"I think, unfortunately, in the reality TV world, things happen in real time, and people don't get to see them until months later," she added. "For Paige and Craig, I believe this book has been fully shut."
DeSorbo and Conover faced cheating allegations on both sides following their November 2024 breakup. Although they live separate lives, Batula insists they "just want the best for one another and want to continue moving on."
She does not see the former couple getting back together this summer, but with BravoCon coming up this fall, "everyone will have to stay tuned."
"Everyone has some healing and maturing that they can do between now and then, so we’ll see what happens," Batula said. "Someone else needs to break up so we can focus on something else for a little bit."
- 'Summer House' Star Paige Desorbo Reveals She Was 'Relieved' That Costar & Pal Hannah Berner Exited The Show
- Paige DeSorbo Claims She 'Caught' Craig Conover Texting 'Two B-----' Before Shocking Split: 'You're Dead to Me'
- Paige DeSorbo Declares Ex Craig Conover Is a 'Liar' and Wants to Be the 'Victim' Following Their Messy Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Summer House' Season 9 Reunion
The Summer House Season 9 reunion has not yet aired, but she’s pleased with how overwhelmingly positive everyone acted toward one another.
"There were a lot of laughs. At one point, I was like, 'Oh my God, we're laughing so much more than we ever have. Is this going to be entertaining for anyone at all?'" she expressed. "We've all grown up. We’ve all matured. There's still some bickering and fighting, but overall, I think it was a really great reunion. I enjoyed it. I didn't crash after it, so that's a bonus."
Amanda Batula's Marshalls Collaboration
While she waits for the reunion to come out, Batula is partnering with Marshalls to debut The Upgrade Lounge, a premium pop-up inside JFK Airport Terminal 4 that highlights fashion, beauty and travel essentials. The limited-time experience is coupled with a shoppable edit curated by Batula herself called The Upgrade Shop on Marshalls.com.
"It's all about that accessibility — high quality without having to compromise at all," the Amanda Batula Swim designer said of the lounge, open to all travelers regardless of their plane ticket type, from May 21 to May 28. "I don't have lounge access unless I'm flying with Kyle, so for me, this is a dream come true. I love it, especially with all the delays and stuff lately with the flights. It's the perfect timing."
The lounge will feature a beauty bar, beverage station, comfortable seating, amenity kits and areas to refresh pre-flight.