'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Reveals Craig Conover Blocked Paige DeSorbo on Instagram After Breakup

DeSorbo and Conover faced cheating allegations on both sides following their November 2024 breakup. Although they live separate lives, Batula insists they "just want the best for one another and want to continue moving on."

She does not see the former couple getting back together this summer, but with BravoCon coming up this fall, "everyone will have to stay tuned."

"Everyone has some healing and maturing that they can do between now and then, so we’ll see what happens," Batula said. "Someone else needs to break up so we can focus on something else for a little bit."