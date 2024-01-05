'It's Insulting!': Sunny Hostin Roasts Nikki Haley for Saying She Has 'Black Friends' During CNN Town Hall
Sunny Hostin is not buying Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up her Civil War "slavery" blunder during a CNN town Hall, which aired on Thursday, January 4.
During the Friday, January 5, episode of The View, a clip of Haley played in which she said: “I should have said slavery right off the bat. If you grow up in South Carolina, literally, in second and third grade you learn about slavery. You grow up and you have, you know, I had Black friends growing up. It is a very talked-about thing.”
The ladies then discussed how awkward the remark sounds. "That never works," Joy Behar said, to which Sara Haines added, “And that applies to every minority group. People do it with the LGBTQ community. Fill in the blank. With Jewish people, everyone."
“It’s tokenism to the extreme, and the fact that you are trying to convince me that you have Black friends just tells me you don’t,” Hostin said. It’s insulting. She also said during this that, although she is the daughter of Indian immigrants, she doesn’t really feel any kind of race. I was troubled by that because the Indian culture is a beautiful culture. It’s an inclusive culture. It’s a strong culture. It’s an old culture."
"For her to say she doesn’t identify with that at all was troubling to me," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Haley came under fire for not being able to say "slavery" was the cause of the Civil War.
"It is not a hard question. It’s not a trick question. The answer is, 'slavery, slavery, slavery!'" Ana Navarro remarked. “I don’t think what’s happening in the Republican party with Nikki Haley, with Ron DeSantis is a gaffe, is a verbal gaffe. I think it’s a strategic decision not to antagonize racists who are part of the base.”
Chris Christie also shared his thoughts about Haley's gaffe.
"Let’s stop with the, you know, with the comments about 'Well, I’m from the South, so you know that.' Well, then she should have said that and known that the first reason given in the secession notice from the South Carolina government at the time the Civil War began was because the North opposed the expansion of slavery to the Western territories. Now, Nikki knows all that, and she’s not saying it because she’s afraid to say it because this has been her whole campaign," Christie, 61, said on CNN This Morning on Friday, December 29. "She does not want to offend anyone. She won’t tell the truth about Donald Trump, even though she knows that he was the cause of January 6. She won’t say it even though she knows that he regularly lies. She won’t say it."