Nikki Haley 'Knows' Donald Trump Was 'the Cause of January 6,' Chris Christie Claims: 'She Won't Tell the Truth'

After Haley, 51, made a mistake of avoiding mentioning slavery when asked by a voter what caused the Civil War, she's received widespread criticism — something Christie isn't surprised about.

"Let’s stop with the, you know, with the comments about 'Well, I’m from the South, so you know that.' Well, then she should have said that and known that the first reason given in the secession notice from the South Carolina government at the time the Civil War began was because the North opposed the expansion of slavery to the Western territories. Now, Nikki knows all that, and she’s not saying it because she’s afraid to say it because this has been her whole campaign," Christie, 61, said on CNN This Morning on Friday, December 29. "She does not want to offend anyone. She won’t tell the truth about Donald Trump, even though she knows that he was the cause of January 6. She won’t say it even though she knows that he regularly lies. She won’t say it."

Christie kept lashing out against Haley, who is running for president, as she refused to answer whether or not she would rule out being Trump's VP if he were to win the 2024 election.