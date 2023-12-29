Nikki Haley 'Knows' Donald Trump Was 'the Cause of January 6,' Chris Christie Claims: 'She Won't Tell the Truth'
Chris Christie called out Nikki Haley for not speaking up about her former boss Donald Trump amid his legal woes.
After Haley, 51, made a mistake of avoiding mentioning slavery when asked by a voter what caused the Civil War, she's received widespread criticism — something Christie isn't surprised about.
"Let’s stop with the, you know, with the comments about 'Well, I’m from the South, so you know that.' Well, then she should have said that and known that the first reason given in the secession notice from the South Carolina government at the time the Civil War began was because the North opposed the expansion of slavery to the Western territories. Now, Nikki knows all that, and she’s not saying it because she’s afraid to say it because this has been her whole campaign," Christie, 61, said on CNN This Morning on Friday, December 29. "She does not want to offend anyone. She won’t tell the truth about Donald Trump, even though she knows that he was the cause of January 6. She won’t say it even though she knows that he regularly lies. She won’t say it."
Christie kept lashing out against Haley, who is running for president, as she refused to answer whether or not she would rule out being Trump's VP if he were to win the 2024 election.
"These are simple questions to a smart woman, and when she doesn’t answer them, you have to believe she’s being a slippery, slick politician who wants to be everything to everybody. And it’s too late in this game to do that," he said.
After all these months, Christe is still in shock Haley won't talk poorly about the former president, 77.
“I mean look, it’s pretty simple here. Donald Trump has been leading in the polls in this race by 20-25 points for months, and she won’t talk about him. She says he was the right president at the right time. She says that for some reason, chaos and drama follow him wherever he goes. You know, that’s like the arsonist saying, ‘You know, for some reason, burning buildings follow me wherever I go,'” added Christie. “This is a guy who sets these fires, divides this country, lies to us on a regular basis, and is under four criminal indictments. And Nikki Haley calls him the right president at the right time and won’t preclude being his vice president.”
"Look, this is the important thing for people out there who don’t want more of Donald Trump. She’s willing to be his running mate. And until she says he isn’t — she isn’t willing to do that, then we must assume she is, that she’s protecting this. And look, if she’s wondering about how to answer these questions in New Hampshire, I’m sure Governor Sununu will explain it to her, and hopefully he will over the course of the next 24 hours for her sake. But right now, I think New Hampshire is seeing the slippery, slick Nikki Haley who won’t answer questions definitively, won’t say whether she’s willing to be his vice president, won’t say whether Donald Trump is unfit to be president, won’t say whether slavery is the cause of the Civil War definitively," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Haley's name has been brought up several times when it comes to who could be Trump's VP if he wins the race.
However, Donald Trump Jr. is vehemently against Haley in the White House with his father.
“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.