'Super Size Me' Star Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53

Morgan Spurlock, who was the star of Super Size Me, has died at 53 years old, his family confirmed on Friday, May 24.

The star died one day before on May 23 in New York from complications of cancer.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him," his brother Craig said in a statement.