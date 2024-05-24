OK Magazine
'Super Size Me' Star Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53

May 24 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Morgan Spurlock, who was the star of Super Size Me, has died at 53 years old, his family confirmed on Friday, May 24.

The star died one day before on May 23 in New York from complications of cancer.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him," his brother Craig said in a statement.

Of course, people immediately said kind words about Spurlock. Brett Morgen wrote, "Morgan Spurlock achieved what most artists only dream: he actually changed the world with his art. He was an amazing father, brother, friend and one of the most important and influential filmmakers of my time. My heart breaks for his family and friends," while Al Jean said, "V v v sad to learn of the passing of Morgan Spurlock. A very talented, funny and brilliant man and a true friend to @TheSimpsons. A great loss."

The late star is survived by two sons, Laken and Kallen, his mother Phyllis Spurlock, father Ben and Iris, brothers Craig and wife Carolyn and Barry and wife Buffy, multiple nieces and nephews, and former spouses Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein, the mothers of his children.

Spurlock rose to fame for Super Size Me — a documentary that was released in 2004 — in which he conducted a social experiment involving consuming only food from McDonald's for 30 days straight. While doing so, Spurlock couldn't refuse the "super-size" option.

Spurlock also exercised less, and as a result, he claimed he gained 25 pounds and suffered from depression and liver dysfunction.

Due to the film tackling tough topics, restaurants started to focus on getting ethically sourced ingredients and artisanal methods. However, he noted not much changed.

"There has been this massive shift and people say to me, 'So has the food gotten healthier?' And I say, 'Well, the marketing sure has,'" he told the AP in 2019.

Spurlock's production company Warrior Poets went on to produce and direct nearly 70 documentary films and television series over 13 years. Other titles included Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?, 30 Days, The Greatest Movie Ever Sold and more.

