Weight-Loss Secrets Revealed? 'The Kardashians' Fans Spot Mounjaro in Scott Disick's Refrigerator in Season 5 Premiere
Weight-loss secrets revealed?
After months of speculation on Scott Disick's health as he rapidly slimmed down, fans spotted Mounjaro in the Talentless founder's refrigerator on the premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.
"Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!" Kris Jenner told him one of the scenes.
Khloé Kardashian then looked into his fridge, which was filled with low-calorie foods and drinks, and complimented him on "being healthy."
"Scott looks great, and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so," Jenner said in a confessional. "And I felt he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."
However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the two boxes of weight-loss drug Mounjaro in the refrigerator door.
"Scott Disick intentionally leaving his fridge wide open to reveal his prescription weight loss drugs and the network didn't blur them, is how easily you see they've paid the Kardashians to push the drug," one user pointed out. "That's called product placement" a second person said, and a third agreed "This was 100% done on purpose for us to see."
Another fan suggested he's likely "getting it free now" since it was featured in the show.
As OK! previously reported, Disick gained weight after injuring his back in a 2022 car accident. While healing from the crash, he was unable to be as active as he had been before.
A source claimed earlier this year that the father-of-three had been on Ozempic, but noted "it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him."
Following the frequent comments on social media concerning potential health concerns, Disick reportedly began "working with a nutritionist to get back on track" with his health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His ex Kourtney Kardashian may have also contributed to the reality star's new health journey.
"Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids," an insider shared. "She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father. She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve."