Despite winning two Grammys by 14 years old, LeAnn Rimes is getting candid about how fame took a toll on her over the years.

“Growing up in this world is challenging enough, but growing up in the public eye added 100 multiple layers of challenges to the process,” she told PEOPLE. “So, when I was 30, I checked myself into a mental health facility for anxiety and depression. It’s something I’ve been very vocal about, because I feel like there’s so much stigma around it.”

Now, the 38-year-old is going to be able to talk about her feelings and what she’s going through on her new iHeartRadio podcast, “Wholly Human.”

“I honestly would have never been able to create something like this if it wasn’t for my journey with starting to get help when I was 30 and then my journey from there,” she revealed. “Life has a funny way of putting us through the wringer in order to come out on the other side and help others.”

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress will be “able to truly share who I am” with her followers, which is something she is excited about. “Nothing’s left out,” she added. “It’s not super polished, and it’s going to be messy.

“There was so much in me that was fragmented because I felt like I was having to be so many things to different people,” she said. “It really has been about reclaiming those pieces and owning not only my life, but my shadow and coming back into wholeness with myself.”

With the help of meditation — which Rimes got into at her treatment facility — the blonde beauty seems to be in a great spot these days, but she is still a work in progress.

“I go through anxiety and depression still,” she admitted. “It’s still something that I’m challenged with sometimes on the daily, but I feel like I have a toolbox now that I’m able to sit and dig into to help me on the more challenging days, where before I didn’t have that toolbox, I would kind of be lost in the sea of anxiety and depression.

“When I sit down into meditation, the point is really about being yourself,” she shared. “Chanting is a form of meditation, breathwork can be a form of meditation. It’s all about coming home to ourselves and being with what is.”

Rimes — who will release a new album in 2021 and just put out her new meditation record on November 20 — also has her husband, Eddie Cibrian, to lean on when she is feeling down. “He’s been incredibly supportive of my whole journey,” she gushed. “I don’t know if I ever felt like anyone existed to be supportive of that journey. I was in a lot of pain, and I think a lot of people can relate to that feeling of, ‘I’m too much. I take up too much space. My pain is too much for people to handle.’

“There were other people in my life who actually confirmed that narrative for me,” she added. “But that narrative changed because of him and a couple other people in my life. I now know that my pain isn’t too much. I also know how to take care of my pain. So, I think that part of this whole journey of mine has been learning how to self-source and to be my own form of care and love.”