Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns Aboard Yacht in Plunging Swimsuit: Photos

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Alessandra Ambrosio proved once again why she's one of the biggest names in modeling! On Tuesday, July 16, Ambrosio took to her Instagram to share stunning snapshots of her soaking up the sun aboard a yacht off the coast of St. Tropez.

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Model Off Duty

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio wore a flattering black one-piece as she posed on the yacht.

Posing against the railing of the luxurious ship, she showed off her famous toned figure in a sleek black halter one-piece from LSPACE. She accessorized with a simple pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair pulled up into a ponytail, with the stunning French Riviera landscape serving as her backdrop.

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Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Her fans showed their admiration in her comment section.

Simply captioning the post, "🌞🌊🪐✨💛," her nearly 12 million followers made sure to praise the Brazilian model in her comment section. "Effortlessly stunning as always," wrote one fan. "One word…Perfection!!!" commented another. A third gushed, "Looking absolutely stunning, as always!" "Goddess," said a fourth.

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'We Just Love Life to the Fullest'

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio started dating her current boyfriend in 2024.

It appears that her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, joined her for the summer getaway, tagging the Instagram account they share, where they post updates from their travels. Ambrosio has been dating Australian jewelry designer Palmer since late 2024, after they were spotted at an Art Basel party in Miami. She told US Weekly exclusively back in 2025 that they originally bonded over their "passion for life." "We just love life to the fullest,” Ambrosio also said about her man. “We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life.”

Sparkling Speculation

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted recently wearing what looks like an engagement ring.