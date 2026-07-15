Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns Aboard Yacht in Plunging Swimsuit: Photos
July 15 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Alessandra Ambrosio proved once again why she's one of the biggest names in modeling!
On Tuesday, July 16, Ambrosio took to her Instagram to share stunning snapshots of her soaking up the sun aboard a yacht off the coast of St. Tropez.
Model Off Duty
Posing against the railing of the luxurious ship, she showed off her famous toned figure in a sleek black halter one-piece from LSPACE.
She accessorized with a simple pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair pulled up into a ponytail, with the stunning French Riviera landscape serving as her backdrop.
Simply captioning the post, "🌞🌊🪐✨💛," her nearly 12 million followers made sure to praise the Brazilian model in her comment section.
"Effortlessly stunning as always," wrote one fan.
"One word…Perfection!!!" commented another.
A third gushed, "Looking absolutely stunning, as always!"
"Goddess," said a fourth.
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'We Just Love Life to the Fullest'
It appears that her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, joined her for the summer getaway, tagging the Instagram account they share, where they post updates from their travels.
Ambrosio has been dating Australian jewelry designer Palmer since late 2024, after they were spotted at an Art Basel party in Miami.
She told US Weekly exclusively back in 2025 that they originally bonded over their "passion for life."
"We just love life to the fullest,” Ambrosio also said about her man. “We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life.”
Sparkling Speculation
Just last month in June, the pair fueled engagement rumors in another Instagram post.
The 45-year-old former Victoria's Secret supermodel showed off her figure once again in a green and yellow bikini in support of Brazil while casually wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.
She did not mention the jewelry at all and instead simply wrote "Go, Brazil" in Portuguese to mark the start of the FIFA World Cup.
A source exclusively told The Daily Mail in April, "If Alessandra is engaged, she has not told her friends yet, but everyone feels like she and Buck are headed that way because they are very serious and in love, so this may be a big hint from her that they are headed toward matrimony."
"It is likely that he designed that ring she is wearing on her wedding finger because that's his job - he designs jewelry," the insider continued.