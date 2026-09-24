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Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder and Others Arrested Outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's United Nations Address in NYC

Photo os Susan Sarandon, Benjamin Netanyahu and Hannah Einbinder
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were arrested in NYC.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

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Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were among several people detained at a protest outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's United Nations address.

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Susan Sarandon Wore a 'Fund People Not Bombs' T-Shirt

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Photo of Susan Sarandon was detained in New York City on September 24.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon was detained in New York City on September 24.

The Thelma & Louise star, 79, was seen being handcuffed by New York Police Department officers as they cleared First Avenue ahead of the speech, according to photos shared by Daily Mail on Thursday, September 24.

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Hannah Einbinder Reportedly Taken Into Custody

Photo of The protest reportedly started around noon.
Source: MEGA

The protest reportedly started around noon.

Einbinder, 31, matched Sarandon's white T-shirt and was reportedly taken into custody, per the outlet.

The protest reportedly started around noon as socialist groups joined the Jewish Voices for Peace to block traffic near the United Nations building, aiming to call out the ongoing wars in Gaza and Iran.

During his speech, Netanyahu, 76, called allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza "the biggest lie of the century" and defended his country's military operations in Palestine.

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Susan Sarandon Dropped From Talent Agency in 2023

Photo of Susan Sarandon revealed she still 'had movies taken away recently' after making pro-Palestine comments in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon revealed she 'had movies taken away recently' after making pro-Palestine comments in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, in 2023, Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency after comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally.

Nearly three years later, Sarandon was asked if the "tides were turning" in the entertainment industry during an appearance at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

"I think that the narrative has completely changed," she said, per People. "There’s a lot of things that people are aware of now."

Regarding the current power structure, Sarandon admitted she "still had movies taken away recently" because "there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me."

'Change in Terms of Understanding'

Photo of Susan Sarandon said she felt more welcomed 'internationally.'
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon said she felt more welcomed 'internationally.'

"Certainly, internationally, I feel welcome," she continued. "So it depends. If it’s a major studio, I think there is, not just with me, but with other people, that have been told that that is impossible."

Sarandon said there has been a "change in terms of understanding" the situation in the Middle East, but added, "There are still very strongly held positions within my industry held by Zionists and [those] who have not relaxed their feelings towards me. But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m okay."

Later that month, Einbinder's speech accepting the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was censored after she dropped an F-bomb while voicing her support for Palestine and disapproval of ICE.

"Go birds, (expletive) ICE and free Palestine," she declared while being bleeped out for viewers watching from home.

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