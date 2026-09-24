Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder and Others Arrested Outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's United Nations Address in NYC

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Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were among several people detained at a protest outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's United Nations address.

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Susan Sarandon Wore a 'Fund People Not Bombs' T-Shirt

Source: MEGA Susan Sarandon was detained in New York City on September 24.

The Thelma & Louise star, 79, was seen being handcuffed by New York Police Department officers as they cleared First Avenue ahead of the speech, according to photos shared by Daily Mail on Thursday, September 24.

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Hannah Einbinder Reportedly Taken Into Custody

Source: MEGA The protest reportedly started around noon.

Einbinder, 31, matched Sarandon's white T-shirt and was reportedly taken into custody, per the outlet. The protest reportedly started around noon as socialist groups joined the Jewish Voices for Peace to block traffic near the United Nations building, aiming to call out the ongoing wars in Gaza and Iran. During his speech, Netanyahu, 76, called allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza "the biggest lie of the century" and defended his country's military operations in Palestine.

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Susan Sarandon Dropped From Talent Agency in 2023

Source: MEGA Susan Sarandon revealed she 'had movies taken away recently' after making pro-Palestine comments in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, in 2023, Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency after comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally. Nearly three years later, Sarandon was asked if the "tides were turning" in the entertainment industry during an appearance at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. "I think that the narrative has completely changed," she said, per People. "There’s a lot of things that people are aware of now." Regarding the current power structure, Sarandon admitted she "still had movies taken away recently" because "there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me."

'Change in Terms of Understanding'

Source: MEGA Susan Sarandon said she felt more welcomed 'internationally.'