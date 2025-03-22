Sutton Foster Goes Makeup-Free for Her 50th Birthday Bash — and Fans are Loving It!
Broadway darling Sutton Foster just turned the big 5-0, and she celebrated in a refreshingly authentic way — by sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie! The actress, currently basking in the glow of her romance with Hugh Jackman, posted the radiant pic to Instagram on March 19, a day after her birthday.
“Oh hey 50,” Foster cheerfully captioned the dreamy shot, which features a breathtaking oceanside sunset as her backdrop. While comments were disabled, fans couldn't help but "like" the post, with stars like Ariana Grande showing their support.
Foster often embraces a vibrant, fresh-faced look, with her skin glowing naturally.
"I really just drink a lot of water and I try to sleep. I just try to take care of my skin as much as I can and try not to be too crazy about it,” she revealed in a past interview with Coveteur.
"In my real life, I never wear makeup. I’m a fan of natural. I also think the idea of youth comes from within — a youthful, optimistic, positive outlook is my idea of youth. Seeing things as new for the first time and appreciating the little things," she added.
While the details of how Foster rang in her milestone birthday with Jackman remain under wraps, one thing’s for sure: these two are moving fast! After confirming their relationship with a romantic date night back in January, fans have been buzzing about their blossoming romance, which many believed had been brewing even before Jackman’s split from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.
After 27 years of marriage and raising adopted kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, the couple decided to part ways, coinciding with Foster’s own divorce from Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, Emily, whom they adopted together in 2017.
Following their respective separations, Foster and Jackman are ready to embrace their new chapter. “Hugh and Sutton were both ready for changes in their lives,” an insider told Closer back in January. “Unfortunately, sacrifices had to be made. They did give up a lot, but they feel that time will reveal that it was worth it.”
Despite his split from Furness, Jackman remains committed to being on good terms with his ex.
An insider said: “Hugh very much wants to have Deb as a part of his life, not just for his sake but for his kids as well,” a second source explained. “Family holidays are something he wants to continue with, and that ultimately means Sutton has to be in the mix as well. It’s just a matter of Deb being comfortable with it.”
Meanwhile, whispers are swirling that the lovebirds are on the hunt for a cozy home together. “She’s keeping her place for when she’s got her daughter, but the rest of the time she’s with Hugh,” an insider shared. “They’re both so busy they have very little free time, so they want to maximize it by having a nice love nest to hide away in together. Hugh wants Sutton to feel at home. She has free reign to bring anything she wants over so that she’s comfortable.”