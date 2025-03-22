Sutton Foster Goes Makeup-Free for Her 50th Birthday Bash — and Fans are Loving It!

While the details of how Foster rang in her milestone birthday with Jackman remain under wraps, one thing’s for sure: these two are moving fast! After confirming their relationship with a romantic date night back in January, fans have been buzzing about their blossoming romance, which many believed had been brewing even before Jackman’s split from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

After 27 years of marriage and raising adopted kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, the couple decided to part ways, coinciding with Foster’s own divorce from Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, Emily, whom they adopted together in 2017.

Following their respective separations, Foster and Jackman are ready to embrace their new chapter. “Hugh and Sutton were both ready for changes in their lives,” an insider told Closer back in January. “Unfortunately, sacrifices had to be made. They did give up a lot, but they feel that time will reveal that it was worth it.”