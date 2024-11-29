Hugh Jackman Doesn't Want to 'Humiliate' Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After His Relationship With Sutton Foster Was Exposed: Source

"They’ve been hiding their relationship from the outside world for so long, sneaking around, living apart, but there will come a time when they’ll want to come out as a couple," a source claimed. "Soon, they may start testing the waters."

The Greatest Showman actor, 56, and the Anything Goes alum, 49, reportedly got close while working together on the 2022 Broadway revival of the Meredith Wilson musical. In September 2023, Jackman and his former spouse, 68, announced the end of their marriage after 27 years together.

This past October, Foster filed for divorce from husband of ten years, Ted Griffin. "Many in the theater world already knew their secret," the insider alleged about the pair's relationship status.