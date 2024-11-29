Hugh Jackman Doesn't Want to 'Humiliate' Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After His Relationship With Sutton Foster Was Exposed: Source
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are ready to take their love public.
According to an insider, The Music Man stars have been keeping their romance under wraps for quite some time out of respect for his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.
"They’ve been hiding their relationship from the outside world for so long, sneaking around, living apart, but there will come a time when they’ll want to come out as a couple," a source claimed. "Soon, they may start testing the waters."
The Greatest Showman actor, 56, and the Anything Goes alum, 49, reportedly got close while working together on the 2022 Broadway revival of the Meredith Wilson musical. In September 2023, Jackman and his former spouse, 68, announced the end of their marriage after 27 years together.
This past October, Foster filed for divorce from husband of ten years, Ted Griffin. "Many in the theater world already knew their secret," the insider alleged about the pair's relationship status.
Despite the connection between the stage stars, The Boy from Oz actor was extremely cautious about how Furness would feel about the situation. "He doesn’t want the negative publicity,” the source made clear. “Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."
While Jackman and Foster have not publicly confirmed their connection, a separate source claimed it was the reason for the demise of his union with the blonde beauty, with whom he shares adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now," an insider spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Furness was suspicious of her former partner's dynamic with the Tony winner. "Their relationship is not a secret to her," a source claimed. "Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh. When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."
Luckily, the feeling is mutual. "Hugh still has tremendous respect for Deborra-Lee. They have kids and that is what is important to them both. They are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other," the insider added.
In their joint September 2023 statement, the former pair vowed to always put their kids above everything else. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make," Jackman and Furness concluded.
