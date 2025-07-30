Sutton Stracke Slammed as 'Tone Deaf' After Posting Photo With 'Replacement' for Pal Garcelle Beauvais Amid Rumored Feud
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke's recent social media activity is raising eyebrows.
“Loved every second with @ferneasacutno,” Stracke shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her and pal Ferneasa Cutno. “Friends since we were 21, and we’ve been friends throughout: you name it! Dance Buddies forever😽👯♀️💃💃🏾. Back to NOLA you go!😽💕.”
Garcelle's 'Replacement'
One fan quickly commented, asking Stracke if this was Garcelle Beauvais’ replacement, presumably due to both Cutno and Beauvais being Black. They also noted it was an “interesting 21 years of friendship” alongside crying emojis.
“Yes,” Stracke quickly replied. “And do not be rude.”
Fans were quick to dissect Stracke’s remarks on X, with one calling her out for being “tone-deaf.”
People Were Divided on What Sutton Stracke Meant
“Sutton was never a true friend to Garcelle,” another person shared. “I do not blame Garcelle for not wanting anything to do with any of the BH Housewives.”
Still, another critic told her to “just stop,” adding this is “cringy for you and your replacement.” While she had her share of naysayers, others defended the RHOBH star, saying people “misread” what she meant. “Read it properly,” one person stated. “She’s saying yes it’s a 21-year friendship, and don’t be rude about Garcelle. You’re so daft.”
Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying she was “clearly saying ‘yes’ to the 21 years of friendship."
Garcelle and Sutton's Rumored Feud
Although Beauvais and Stracke were close during the former’s time on the show, once she left, she unfollowed the blonde beauty on Instagram.
An insider exclusively spoke to OK! in April to dish on what happened between the costars.
“When you’re no longer on a show and the one person you constantly defend gets to stay, you’re going to be upset,” the source shared, referring to Beauvais constantly having Stracke’s back on the reality series.
Garcelle May Have Been Fired From 'RHOBH'
While Beauvais claimed she left on her own accord, as OK! previously shared, a source dished she may have been let go.
“Garcelle said something along the lines of it being ‘farewell, not goodbye,’ and that’s a line they’ve told other women on the show before,” the insider noted. “When you’re let go, you can say whatever you want, and the network goes along with it. You don’t have to say you were fired. If Garcelle was fired, she’s not going to want to say it. No actress wants it noted on their resume they were fired from a job.”