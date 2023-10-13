Swiss Visionary: Alexandre Bonvin's Rise to E-Commerce Dominance With Audacia Group

Founder and CEO of Swiss investment holding company Audacia, Alexandre Bonvin, has driven e-commerce in Switzerland to new heights. Audacia now manages 16 online platforms, offering products and services in more than 45 countries. However, reaching these peaks has been an arduous journey, single-handedly crafted by Bonvin in 2018. Despite the impressive growth over the years, Audacia is just getting started, effectively transforming the world of e-commerce.

With a finance and real estate background, Bonvin acquired a knack for business and entrepreneurship and is now entirely focused on private equity and e-commerce. As a graduate of the London School of Economics (MSC in real estate, economics, and finance), he decided his education would not stop there. Bonvin also attended MIT Sloan, where he recently completed his executive program in general management. In 2018, Bonvin founded Audacia before acquiring its first brand, KissKiss, a Swiss e-shop specializing in adult accessories. He has since scaled the company to where Audacia manages 16 online platforms, serving more than 2.3 million customers worldwide. Audacia’s annual sales have just about doubled every year since its inception. In 2022, the company reached nearly 70 million CHF and continues to grow.