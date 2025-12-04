'All Republican Women Are Hot': Fox News Host Advises Females to Follow Sydney Sweeney's Lead If They Want to Be More Attractive
Dec. 4 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Fox News hosts think Republicans are simply more attractive than Democrats — and used bombshell actress Sydney Sweeney as a prime example.
A conversation about a theoretical political hot scale occurred during an edition of the network's Jesse Watters Primetime, as the show's host, Jesse Watters, and Fox Business' Katrina Campins discussed former MSNBC host Krystal Ball’s recent criticism of the Euphoria actress' physical appearance.
"She’s getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right? And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right?" Campins declared on Wednesday, December 3.
"All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true," Campins continued.
Watters agreed, claiming: "It is true. So when you register Republican, you just get hotter."
"You do!" Campins insisted. "It’s like you get hotter with age. Like, you get wiser and hotter. It’s like good wine, like the wine you sent."
Sydney Sweeney Trolled Over New 'Republican Look'
The chat between the two Fox News hosts came after Ball tore apart Sweeney during an appearance on the "I've Had It" podcast earlier in the week.
"I have so had it with this pick-me a-- b----," the "Breaking Points" co-host admitted after Sweeney was trolled for her apparent "Republican look" during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
Ball continued: "She knows what she’s doing. She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethno-centric white nationalists, effectively. She thought this would be great for her career."
The left-wing media commentator claimed Sweeney's alleged intentions came back to bite her after the star's new movie Christy was a total flop.
"Turns out, they don’t want to see an artsy movie about, like, a female boxer who’s a lesbian, like Christy, this movie she just put out that totally bombed at the box office," Ball said, noting how the film's storyline contradicts common conservative views.
"But no, I find her embarrassing and pathetic, honestly. Like, she wanted to lean into – she thought the vibe had shifted and this would be great for her career, and so I’m happy to see her fall flat on her face, frankly," Ball concluded.
Sydney Sweeney Faced Backlash After American Eagle Campaign
Hate toward Sweeney reached a new level earlier this year after she sparked controversy by starring in an American Eagle advertisement promoting "good jeans."
The commercial offended several social media users, with many feeling the script promoted eugenics.
The promotional video featured Sweeney stating, "My body's composition is determined by my genes. Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."
She was previously under fire in 2023, when her family members posted photos of themselves wearing MAGA hats.
At the time, Sweeney declared via social media: "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."
Reports also surfaced after her American Eagle advertisement dropped in July of this year, exposing Sweeney allegedly being a registered Republican in the state of Florida.