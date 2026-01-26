Sydney Sweeney's Fresh Scandal: Actress Could Face Legal Trouble for Decorating Iconic Hollywood Sign With Bras
Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney could be in legal trouble after she decorated the famous Hollywood sign with bras as a stunt to promote her new lingerie line.
An uncovered video showed the actress hiking her way up to the landmark earlier this month at night and hanging bras over the letters alongside her team. She also had some of the undergarments linked together to drape over the sign.
Inside Sydney Sweeney's Bra Stunt
According to a report, the Euphoria star, 28, was granted a permit to film near the sign, but she didn't have permission to climb or touch it.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign, sent an email to someone on her team addressing the issue.
The message noted the person in question, named Marcus, and his production company never "sought or received permission to use the images captured for any commercial use. We understand that you received a film permit from FilmLA, whose staff assures me that you were notified of the requirements to seek a license from the Chamber prior to your shoot."
'There Was No Permission Granted'
"There was no permission granted to do this as is required," a spokesperson for the Chamber told a news outlet. The organization didn't respond when asked if they planned to file a report for vandalism.
A report in July 2025 revealed Sweeney's line of intimate wear was being launched "very soon."
"This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year," the source spilled.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez 'Invested' in Sydney Sweeney's Brand
The line received financial support from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, who "invested" in the company.
The collaboration is likely why the blonde bombshell attended the couple's over-the-top nuptials in Italy last summer.
As OK! reported, Sweeney was seen hanging with A-listers like Orlando Bloom at the shindig, where she also first sparked romance rumors with now-boyfriend Scooter Braun.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are in a 'Committed Relationship'
After connecting in Venice, the duo was seen out together on several occasions. Despite receiving backlash over their age gap, they had no issue kissing in NYC's Central Park in November 2025.
"They are going strong and things between them are great," one source told an outlet at the time. "They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious."
Braun, 44, and ex-wife Yael Cohen — who share three kids — split in 2021, while the movie star and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in early 2025 after several years together.