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Sydney Sweeney's Cut 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo: Revisiting What Could Have Been After Actress Was Cut From Film

Photo of Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney’s planned cameo was cut from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ after creative concerns.

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Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

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The production team behind The Devil Wears Prada 2 made a significant decision to cut Sydney Sweeney’s cameo from the final version of the film.

An insider revealed this information to a news publication, shedding light on what could have been a memorable appearance.

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The Planned Scene Featured Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

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Image of Sydney Sweeney’s planned cameo was removed from the final version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ according to a report.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney’s planned cameo was removed from the final version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ according to a report.

Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, was set to appear early in the film directed by David Frankel.

The scene would have included Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, and Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling visiting Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, at Dior’s US headquarters in New York City. In this sequence, Sweeney would have portrayed herself, a celebrity client of Charlton, in a brief three-minute moment.

However, the source indicated that the team believed the scene felt out of place with the overall narrative they were crafting. The decision was not made lightly, as the team valued Sweeney's involvement and found the choice difficult.

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The Filmmakers Reportedly Found the Cameo Out of Place

image of Writer Aline Brosh McKenna confirmed in an interview that Sydney Sweeney did not appear in the final cut.
Source: MEGA

Writer Aline Brosh McKenna confirmed in an interview that Sydney Sweeney did not appear in the final cut.

Aline Brosh McKenna, the film's writer, confirmed in an interview that Sweeney indeed does not appear in the final cut. Neither representatives for Sweeney nor Frankel responded to request for comments regarding this decision.

Speculation about Sweeney’s involvement began last summer, with fans believing they spotted her on the New York City set alongside Blunt.

A now-deleted video showed a blonde woman in a blue hooded sweatshirt concealing her face with an umbrella, which fueled excitement among fans.

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'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Welcomed Returning Stars and New Cast Members

image of Representatives for Sydney Sweeney and David Frankel did not respond to requests for comments about the decision.
Source: MEGA

Representatives for Sydney Sweeney and David Frankel did not respond to requests for comments about the decision.

During a November interview, Sweeney downplayed the rumors, stating, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 featured the return of original cast members including Streep, Hathaway, Tucci, and Blunt. The film also welcomed new talents such as Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux, adding fresh energy to the beloved franchise.

image of Speculation about Sydney Sweeney’s involvement began the previous summer after fans believed they spotted her on the New York City set alongside Emily Blunt.
Source: MEGA

Speculation about Sydney Sweeney’s involvement began the previous summer after fans believed they spotted her on the New York City set alongside Emily Blunt.

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 now released, audiences can reflect on how Sweeney’s absence from the final cut shaped the film’s reception. While the sequel generated considerable excitement, the decision to leave her cameo out of the film added another layer to the conversations surrounding its production and creative choices.

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