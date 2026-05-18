'Euphoria' Cast Member Denies Feud Between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney

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Jessica Blair Herman, a cast member of Euphoria, has publicly addressed the ongoing rumors of a feud between costars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. During an interview on Good Day New York, Herman clarified that there is no discord among the cast members.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Blair Herman shut down rumors of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

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Herman, who portrays the neighbor of Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's characters in the third season, stated that the cast members have formed a strong bond. “They really did,” she said. “And I’m not just saying that.” Her comments aimed to reassure fans that the set is harmonious.

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Source: MEGA The actress explained that the cast shares a strong bond and maintains a positive working environment.

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The rumors of a feud escalated following a report from an insider, which suggested that the two actresses would feel relieved once the series concludes. The source claimed, “There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways.” Additionally, Sweeney's absence from a recent cast photo sparked speculation of tension between the two.

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Source: MEGA Speculation had grown after reports suggested the actresses were eager to part ways after the series ends.

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Herman emphasized that Zendaya and Sweeney have separate storylines, which is why they do not share scenes frequently. “To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” she explained. “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”

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She reiterated her stance, stating that there was “no drama” on set and that both actresses have developed a positive working relationship. “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job,” Herman added.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Blair Herman clarified that their limited interactions are due to separate storylines and filming schedules.

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Despite the ongoing rumors, sources have indicated that Sweeney was filming a scene at the time of the cast photo, which explains her absence. “They’re both in high demand and working continuously,” a source dished, further dispelling the notion of a rift.