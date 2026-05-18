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'Euphoria' Cast Member Denies Feud Between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney

split photo of Jessica Blair Herman, Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Jessica Blair Herman denied feud rumors between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

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May 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Jessica Blair Herman, a cast member of Euphoria, has publicly addressed the ongoing rumors of a feud between costars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. During an interview on Good Day New York, Herman clarified that there is no discord among the cast members.

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image of Jessica Blair Herman shut down rumors of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Blair Herman shut down rumors of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

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Herman, who portrays the neighbor of Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's characters in the third season, stated that the cast members have formed a strong bond.

“They really did,” she said. “And I’m not just saying that.”

Her comments aimed to reassure fans that the set is harmonious.

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image of The actress explained that the cast shares a strong bond and maintains a positive working environment.
Source: MEGA

The actress explained that the cast shares a strong bond and maintains a positive working environment.

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The rumors of a feud escalated following a report from an insider, which suggested that the two actresses would feel relieved once the series concludes.

The source claimed, “There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways.”

Additionally, Sweeney's absence from a recent cast photo sparked speculation of tension between the two.

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image of Speculation had grown after reports suggested the actresses were eager to part ways after the series ends.
Source: MEGA

Speculation had grown after reports suggested the actresses were eager to part ways after the series ends.

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Herman emphasized that Zendaya and Sweeney have separate storylines, which is why they do not share scenes frequently.

“To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” she explained. “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”

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She reiterated her stance, stating that there was “no drama” on set and that both actresses have developed a positive working relationship.

“Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job,” Herman added.

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image of Jessica Blair Herman clarified that their limited interactions are due to separate storylines and filming schedules.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Blair Herman clarified that their limited interactions are due to separate storylines and filming schedules.

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Despite the ongoing rumors, sources have indicated that Sweeney was filming a scene at the time of the cast photo, which explains her absence.

“They’re both in high demand and working continuously,” a source dished, further dispelling the notion of a rift.

Zendaya continues to thrive in Hollywood, with her recent promotional efforts for her A24 film The Drama and upcoming releases such as Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Meanwhile, Sweeney has been busy with her thriller The Housemaid and has also launched her own lingerie brand, SYRN.

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