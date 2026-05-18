'Euphoria' Cast Member Denies Feud Between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney
May 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Jessica Blair Herman, a cast member of Euphoria, has publicly addressed the ongoing rumors of a feud between costars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. During an interview on Good Day New York, Herman clarified that there is no discord among the cast members.
Herman, who portrays the neighbor of Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's characters in the third season, stated that the cast members have formed a strong bond.
“They really did,” she said. “And I’m not just saying that.”
Her comments aimed to reassure fans that the set is harmonious.
The rumors of a feud escalated following a report from an insider, which suggested that the two actresses would feel relieved once the series concludes.
The source claimed, “There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways.”
Additionally, Sweeney's absence from a recent cast photo sparked speculation of tension between the two.
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Herman emphasized that Zendaya and Sweeney have separate storylines, which is why they do not share scenes frequently.
“To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” she explained. “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”
She reiterated her stance, stating that there was “no drama” on set and that both actresses have developed a positive working relationship.
“Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job,” Herman added.
Despite the ongoing rumors, sources have indicated that Sweeney was filming a scene at the time of the cast photo, which explains her absence.
“They’re both in high demand and working continuously,” a source dished, further dispelling the notion of a rift.
Zendaya continues to thrive in Hollywood, with her recent promotional efforts for her A24 film The Drama and upcoming releases such as Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Meanwhile, Sweeney has been busy with her thriller The Housemaid and has also launched her own lingerie brand, SYRN.