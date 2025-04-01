When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Split? Insider Reveals Their Breakup Timeline
Insiders close to Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino revealed their split is old news despite recently making headlines.
According to an insider who spoke to TMZ on Monday, March 31, Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, have been separated since January.
“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” another insider revealed to Us Weekly.
The source attributed the couple’s relationship issues to Sweeney being busy with work commitments and unable to see Davino on her days off.
“She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship,” the insider reported. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”
Another source confirmed that the Euphoria star was simply not ready to settle down.
"They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she wants to focus on her career right now,” the insider told People.
The duo was last photographed together in New York on January 20, around the same time they reportedly called it quits.
In February, the actress reportedly stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the entire month, while the producer stayed at their Los Angeles home.
Social media started to swarm with rumors of their separation when Sweeney deleted a photo of her kissing Davino from an Instagram carousel last month.
"The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," Sweeney wrote on the January 2 post, which remains on her feed without the smooch.
Since the couple split, Sweeney has been spotted spending time with her Anyone But You costar and rumored fling Glen Powell at his sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner.
Dating rumors first sparked between the two actors in 2023 due to their on-screen chemistry and flirtatious banter on the press tour of the hit rom-com. The rumored couple laughed and smiled together at several public appearances promoting the movie, all while Powell was going through his own recent breakup at the time.
Sweeney reportedly sat in on every marketing meeting for the film, contributing ideas about how they could translate their natural chemistry into a real-life PR ploy.
However, the actor's mom shut down the hearsay, stating: "They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend."
Sweeney and Davino met in 2018 and were first photographed together at Hulu’s Emmy Party. In 2019, Sweeney hinted at wanting to eventually move to Chicago, where Davino’s family owns a technology and packaging company.
The duo — who generally kept the details of their relationship private — got engaged in March 2022 and proceeded to attend several events together, including the Cannes Film Festival.
Sweeney indicated she would soon be ready to start trying for kids, telling The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that she always wanted to be a young mom and have a family.