When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Split? Insider Reveals Their Breakup Timeline

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have struggled in their relationship since long before March.

According to an insider who spoke to TMZ on Monday, March 31, Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, have been separated since January.

Insiders close to Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino revealed their split is old news despite recently making headlines.

“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” another insider revealed to Us Weekly.

The source attributed the couple’s relationship issues to Sweeney being busy with work commitments and unable to see Davino on her days off.

“She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship,” the insider reported. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”