Glen Powell Gets Flustered When Asked About Recent Sydney Sweeney Hangout: 'Timing Is Everything'

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell blushed when asked on a talk show about his recent outing with Sydney Sweeney.

By:

April 2 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Glen Powell is not confirming any dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney — but he isn't denying them either.

On a Wednesday, April 2, appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, the actor, 36, blushed when asked about reuniting with his former costar at his sister Leslie's wedding.

glen powell mom sydney sweeney really good friends dating rumors split
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have faced dating rumors ever since they starred alongside one another in 'Anyone But You.'

Host Jenna Bush Hager egged Powell on, asking him if the "stir" they caused at the Saturday, March 29, wedding surprised him at all, considering Sweeney recently split from her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

"You know, timing is everything in this world," he said, laughing. "[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a h--- of a wedding." He added that it was a "such a fun, rowdy" time.

Powell and Sweeney reunited earlier last week as well, enjoying a meal with friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas, Texas.

sydney sweeney jonathan davino breakup timeline
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney reportedly split from Jonathan Davino back in January.

The actress, 27, recently made headlines for her split with Davino, 41, after seven years together.

Some have speculated about whether Sweeney left her ex for Powell, whom she showed visible chemistry with in their 2022 rom-com Anyone But You.

However, Powell's mom, Cyndy, quickly shut down the rumors.

"They’re definitely not together....nothing going on behind closed doors," she told Daily Mail.

sydney sweeney jonathan davino breakup timeline copy
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are reportedly just good friends.

MORE ON:
Glen Powell

Cyndy indicated that the timing of Sydney's attendance had nothing to do with her recent breakup, and that she RSVP'd for the wedding a long time ago.

"We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” she added. "We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."

glen powell flustered sydney sweeney hangout
Source: MEGA

Glen's mother said that if the friends were to ever get together, they would have most likely done it already.

"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point," she claimed.

Dating rumors first sparked between Glen and Sydney on the press tour of Anyone But You, where they played up the same flirtation off screen that was seen in the movie as a marketing tactic. Sydney reportedly spoke up at PR meetings and contributed ideas on how to convince people to come watch the film.

sydney sweeney jonathan davino breakup timeline
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their May nuptials.

Sydney — who has two movies releasing this year, Echo Valley and The Housemaid — was allegedly too focused on her career to maintain her original plan of marrying Jonathan in May.

"She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship," an insider told Us Weekly. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."

Another insider who spoke to TMZ on Monday, March 31, said that beyond calling off the nuptials, the couple separated altogether back in January.

