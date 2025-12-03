Sydney Sweeney Drops Jaws as She Nearly Busts Out of Silver Dress at 'The Housemaid' Premiere: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney turned the NYC premiere of The Housemaid into a full-on fashion moment on Tuesday night, December 2. The actress showed up in a silver gown that barely held back her curves, instantly grabbing attention on the red carpet. The low-cut dress hugged her body, putting her famous cleavage front and center as the cameras fired nonstop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney stole the show at 'The Housemaid' premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Her corset-style gown shimmered under the lights, covered in rhinestones and finished with a soft train trimmed in white feathers. She doubled down on the drama with a fluffy feather boa, giving the night pure Old Hollywood glamour.

Article continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Euphoria star also ditched her recent bob, bringing back long blonde curls that bounced around her shoulders. With icy glam — black liner, frosty eyeshadow and glossy pink lips — she said she wanted to look festive like a “sparkly Christmas light."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star's silver gown made heads turn.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney later posed with her costar Amanda Seyfried for some sweet red carpet shots. Seyfried, 39, looked just as stunning in a baby pink gown paired with a diamond choker and soft waves that felt straight out of a vintage film. In The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling series, Sweeney plays a young woman who takes a job with a wealthy couple — played by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar — only to discover things aren’t what they seem.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried matched the starlet's glam in soft pink.

Article continues below advertisement

As for their off-screen chemistry, Sweeney couldn’t stop gushing about Seyfried during an interview. “She's my everything. I love her so much. She is someone whom I hope I can work with for the rest of my life. She's so kind, she's so funny. I truly love her, and she's just been there for me this year in a way that no one really has opened my eyes to so much, and I just really appreciate her. I love that she's so real,” she told Access Hollwood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The thriller hits theaters on December 19.

Article continues below advertisement

She even shared a cute moment the two had while discussing holiday traditions. “Today we were talking about what our first dishes are when we wake up Christmas morning. We both said cinnamon rolls at the same time. There are so many moments where we're just like, were we separated at birth? Somehow, like, this is crazy,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked whether her family and friends were ready for the film’s intense scenes, Sweeney didn’t hesitate to reply. She said her loved ones “know what’s coming” and are already “huge fans” of the book. “They’ve read it, they’re so excited. I feel like I don’t have to prep them and don’t want to, because it’s more fun to be surprised by the reaction," she revealed.