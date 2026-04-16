Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Enviable Body in Short Shorts in Cheeky American Eagle Campaign: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney is proving she can turn any outfit into a total statement piece! The Euphoria star showed off her enviable figure while modeling a series of denim looks for American Eagle Outfitters’ latest summer campaign, titled “Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts.” Announced on April 15, the campaign put a fresh, playful spin on a warm-weather staple: classic jean shorts.

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Source: Courtesy of American Eagle Sydney Sweeney showcased a series of stylish denim looks in American Eagle’s new summer campaign.

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In the sun-soaked photos, Sweeney rocked multiple pairs of cutoffs, styling them with everything from fitted tees to oversized button-downs. The vibe felt relaxed, polished and totally wearable. One standout shot showed her smiling in a simple cream top and light-wash denim shorts. In another, she lounged in the sand wearing embroidered flower denim.

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The campaign video kept things just as fun and simple. “What brand am I wearing? Yeah. That one. American Eagle jean shorts,” Sweeney said while modeling different styles.

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Source: American Eagle/YouTube

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The brand revealed the reason behind the new campaign. “From the free-spirits of the 1970s to the trendsetters of today, jean shorts have been the highlight of summer fashion for generations, and no one perfects the warm-weather style like American Eagle," said Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. She said, “Summer is defined by a rare kind of magic, an opportunity to live confidently and in the moment. Pairing classic cutoffs with Sydney Sweeney’s signature ease makes AE denim the must-have shorts this season.”

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Source: Courtesy of American Eagle The campaign is titled 'Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts.'

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The campaign comes after Sweeney faced backlash over a previous denim ad released in August 2025, which recreated a famous Calvin Klein campaign featuring Brooke Shields. In her version, Sweeney delivered a line that quickly sparked debate. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” she said in the ad.

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Source: Courtesy of American Eagle The 'Euphoria' star modeled different outfits, pairing jean shorts with simple tops.

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Some critics accused the campaign of promoting harmful ideas tied to eugenics, a widely discredited theory about improving human genetics. Still, a source said Sweeney isn’t letting the “good jean” controversy slow her down. “Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” the insider shared. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

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Source: Courtesy of American Eagle Sydney Sweeney previously faced controversy for her American Eagle 'good jean' ad.